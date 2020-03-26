How to File for Unemployment in Nevada

Unemployment benefits are meant to help you get through job loss. Here's how Nevadans can file for it.

All states have seen job losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak. If you find yourself without a job, you likely have questions about unemployment benefits. We're answering some of those questions here.

Do I qualify for unemployment benefits?

According to Nevada Unemployment Insurance (NUI), you are eligible for benefits if:

You are unemployed due to no fault of your own.

You are able and available to work.

You register with Nevada JobConnect. If you worked in Nevada, but now live elsewhere, you must register with a local job service.

You must also meet one of two wage conditions:

Your base period earnings must be equal to or exceed 1.5 times the amount you earned in your highest quarter. The "base period" is defined as the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters prior to your claim. So toss out the last quarter (three months) you worked, and look at the four quarters before that (12 months). The amount you earned during those 12 months must be equal to or exceed 1.5 times the amount you earned in the highest of the four quarters. Alternately, you must have earned wages in each of the last three of the four quarters of the base period.

In either case, you need to have earned at least $400 in your highest quarter.

How do I apply for unemployment benefits?

Filing an unemployment claim in Nevada is easy. All you need to do is:

Establish an initial claim by calling NUI on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (not currently recommended, due to extensive wait times) or file through the Internet Claim Filing System. If you don't have a computer at home, resource center computers are available at all Nevada JobConnect offices at no cost.

Be prepared to provide the following information:

Your name, address, and telephone number

Names, addresses, phone numbers, and dates of employment for your last two employers (if you've had more than one employer)

Social Security number

If you are not a U.S. citizen, an Alien registration number

If you were active duty military for any part of the past 18 months, a DD Form 214

If you worked for the federal government any time in the past 18 months, a Standard Form 8 and Standard Form 50

How much money will I receive in unemployment benefits?

If you qualify for benefits, your weekly check will be 4% of earnings in your highest eligible quarter, or $469 -- whichever is highest. Let's say you earned $3,000 per month. Since one quarter is three months, you would have earned $9,000 in a quarter (and never had a quarter in which you earned more). Your weekly benefit would be $9,000 x 0.04, which equals $360.

The state does not offer automatic deposit into your bank account, but will make payments via a prepaid debit card.

How long can I collect unemployment benefits?

Unemployment benefits are available for up to 26 weeks.

What if my unemployment claim is denied?

If your claim is denied you can file an appeal within 11 days after the mailing of the notice of denial. You will be sent a "Notice of Hearing" from The Appeals Tribunal at least seven days before the hearing. That notice will tell you the date, time, and location of the hearing (it could also be by telephone). If you plan on submitting any documents to support your case, they must be at the Appeals Office at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled hearing date. If you are unhappy with the decision of the Appeals Office, you can appeal to the Board of Review. If you are still unhappy with the outcome, you can petition the District Court for appeal.

Although looking for a new job can be a challenge, your unemployment benefits are meant to alleviate some of your financial concerns and give you time to consider and pursue what you dream of doing next, no matter the circumstances. Before you know it, you could have a new job. Here's to making it one you'll enjoy.

