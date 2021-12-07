How to Encourage Employees to Really Unplug During The Holiday Season

By Mark Debus, manager, behavioral health services at Sedgwick

Every leader has at least one productivity hack up their sleeve. It is the art of un-productivity – unplugging and decompressing – that leaders are still working to master.

The state of the current workforce has made disconnecting urgently important, especially during the holiday season. Workers are quitting their jobs at an unprecedented pace and in some states, workers have filed workplace health claims for burnout and work stress.

Many companies have offered bonus paid time off days to encourage workers to step back and relax. Some have added extended leave and sabbatical options to their benefits. A few even offered employees hundreds or thousands of dollars in cash incentives to stay unplugged on time off days.

Great benefits certainly help, but leaders should rely on clear communication to set the tone for time off. Here are a few ways leaders can encourage workers to unplug and take time off during the holidays.

Starts with leadership culture

The great differentiator in the current “Great Resignation” is how leaders manage their company’s culture and implement changes and benefits that align with workers’ values. Right now, anything leaders can do to promote inclusivity and support employee health is a win for their companies. This includes managing employee burnout and work stress, which in many industries went unaddressed long before the COVID-19 pandemic caused workers to reassess their work-life balance.

Before true change can happen, leaders must view burnout and stress as an employee health issue. Only then can they appropriately address these conditions by following similar guidelines and processes to other health issues in the workplace.

Leaders need to create a culture where discussing stress and other mental health issues is not stigmatized. This means teams should foster safe and penalty-free environments for employees to share their struggles with a mentor or supervisor. Company cultures that encourage honest communication about issues from job satisfaction to stress and burnout can more directly address these problems head-on and avoid losing talented workers before they’re already walking out the door.

Remind employees often

Communicating your company’s benefits and employee resources should not be limited to an employee’s day one onboarding meeting with HR; employees should be reminded at least once a quarter about what resources are available to them as well as best practices for requesting or utilizing these resources.

Remind employees to request holiday time off or use any accrued vacation days before the end of the year starting in the fall and plan frequent follow-ups. These reminders don’t have to be limited to end-of-year holidays, either. Companies can take advantage of dedicated days of observance and awareness months around the year to remind their employees about benefits and resources. For example, Mental Wellness Month (January), National Stress Awareness Day (April 18) and National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month (October) all provide opportunities throughout the year to update employees on company mental health and stress resources via social media, email or company newsletter.

Ultimately, leaders should constantly communicate that their employees can and should use their company’s benefits programs. Nobody benefits if nobody uses these resources.

Lead by example

Whether your office is closing early for a holiday or your team has an upcoming day off, don’t assume that employees know what this time off means for them. Spell out for employees exactly what is expected of them, including what time they’re expected to clock out or log off, how their work hours should be counted and what unplugging really means. If employees should stay offline or not respond to emails, tell them that this is an expectation for their time off and if necessary, give them guidelines for who can handle any urgent matters in their absence.

Then, leaders should follow through on those expectations by modeling good mental health care behaviors themselves. This is a crucial step: all too often, junior staff or even entire teams get the wrong message and perceive hidden expectations when they see their boss not following their own guideline to unplug. Encouraging employees to care for their mental health and take time off truly comes from the top down.

This holiday season, avoid checking in with teammates while you’re out or they’re out for the holidays. Even if good news or praise is the intended message, leave it until the employee is back from their vacation to celebrate them – it will be even more meaningful when they return fully refreshed and focused. After another challenging year, we owe it to ourselves and our colleagues to take some time away from work stress and enjoy reconnecting with the traditions that come with the holiday season.

