How to Enable Mobile Credit Card Alerts for Purchases and Fraud

Did you know one of the best tools against credit card fraud is in your pocket? With only a few simple steps, credit card users can enable mobile alerts from their preferred credit card mobile app. Most major credit card providers and banks offer mobile apps for both Android and iPhone mobile devices. These apps can make monitoring credit card spending, tracking payments and protecting accounts from identity theft much faster and more convenient.

Typically, mobile alerts sent as push notifications appear on a lock screen, home screen or other app screen. These mobile alerts can usually be switched on or off via the application or the phone’s settings panels. If turned off, a credit card holder might receive an important message from their provider via text, email or phone call. Enabling mobile alerts is a much more efficient way to catch potential fraud and monitor purchases. Not only do credit card mobile apps offer real-time purchase notifications, they often also provide effective fraud prevention, critical to taking early action against potential identity theft.

Purchase Alerts

Purchase alerts, one form of notification offered by these apps, are useful for tracking charges made to an associated credit card. Some apps offer customized purchase notifications. For example, if an alert that pops up for every small purchase is simply too much, a user can set up a purchase alert only for charges more than $1,000.

Another handy use of purchase alerts is to keep track of an authorized user. With a purchase alert, you can keep an eye on your kids’ charges in real time.

Fraud Alerts

Fraud alerts are especially useful for stopping fraudulent charges in their tracks. Usually a user will receive a notification of a suspicious charge as soon as it’s made. Quick action on the user’s part is recommended here: If a charge is confirmed as fraudulent, the credit card company or bank will report the fraud and typically reverse the charge. When applying for cards, keep an eye out for a “$0 Fraud Liability” or similarly worded features that ensure that card holders aren’t responsible for fraud.

How to Set Up Purchase and Fraud Alerts

Setting up alerts should be simple and straightforward on any mobile app. Users can find notification settings either in the app’s settings or in the user’s profile. Below are instructions for setting up purchase and fraud alerts for the three most popular credit card mobile apps.

Make sure the phone allows notifications from the credit card banking app of choice. To double-check, go to the phone’s settings and search for the specific banking app to enable push notifications. Update checking for push notifications drains battery on most phones the more often it’s done, so beware the possible extra impact on battery when changing these settings.

American Express Mobile App

Tap “Account” on the bottom-right corner of the screen Tap “Notifications” Turn on “Purchase Alerts” and enable “Account Protection” to receive alerts

Bank of America Mobile App

Tap “Menu” on the bottom-right corner of the screen Tap “Alerts” Select an account to edit alerts for Choose the preferred delivery methods and select any or all alerts to enable

Chase Mobile App

Enter profile by tapping the profile icon on the top-right corner of the screen Under “Alerts,” tap “Manage Alerts” Select an account to edit alerts for Tap “Balance & Spending” to set up purchase alert push notifications Or, tap “Security alerts” to set up fraud alert push notifications

Why Fraud Alerts Are a Good Idea

Fraud alerts help people act quickly to identify bogus charges and remedy cases of stolen credit card information. This is especially useful for those who don’t regularly check credit card statements. Sometimes an alert will be sent for a purchase that is made by the cardholder like a large, several thousand dollar purchase, or an international charge made while traveling. In this case, a fraud alert can be easily confirmed to the bank or credit card provider as made by the cardholder or not.

Sometimes card information ripped from the card without the cardholder’s knowledge or a card stolen or lost makes it into nefarious hands. In these cases, fraud alerts are paramount to catching the illegal usage of a credit card. Once a user confirms a charge as fraudulent, the bank or card provider will report the charge as fraud and reverse the funds. If the card is lost or stolen, the bank or card provider will typically issue a new card. Many credit card mobile apps also allow the user to enable a freeze on the card if the cardholder believes recovery of a lost card is possible. Usually, however, it’s safer to issue a brand new card once one has been compromised.

Bottom Line

Downloading the mobile app and setting up mobile alerts for every credit card in someone’s possession is a good idea. Real-time mobile alerts can wind up saving cardholders time, money and effort toward protecting security and preventing fraud.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.