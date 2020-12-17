How to Employ Goals-Based Planning

(New York)

Goals-based investing and planning is a well-known, but not greatly understood topic within asset and wealth management. The idea of goals-based investing is to make the goals for investment clear so as to match them to life needs and keep motivation high for clients. However, many advisors do this incorrectly and resultingly think it is ineffective. The main problem is always that advisors don’t take enough time to truly understand their clients’ goals. Many clients, when posed question about goals, will give half-hearted answers that they think they should say (e.g. a comfortable retirement). It is on advisors to dig deeper and truly understand what they want. For example, a client who is fully engaged might say they want to buy a retirement home on the coast when they are 65 and afford to give their daughter a six-figure wedding.

FINSUM: If the goal that you are trying to align investment to isn’t completely genuine for the client, then it doesn’t truly serve as motivation. That said, true insight into what a client wants can deliver enormous value.

