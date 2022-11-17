How to Eat Vegan Without Spending a Fortune

There are different reasons why people might choose to go vegan. For some, it's a matter of wanting to eat food that's healthier. For others, it's a matter of not wanting to consume animal products specifically.

No matter your reasons for going vegan, you may have heard that maintaining that sort of diet can get expensive. And there is some truth to that. Unfortunately, unhealthy food tends to be cheaper than food that's packed with nutrients. And so you may end up with a higher credit card tab when going vegan.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months

That said, there are ways you can lower your costs as a vegan and still put a nice variety of food on the table. Here are some tips to keep your spending down.

1. Plan your meals in advance

Planning out meals ahead of time can save you money on groceries whether you're looking to go vegan or not. Spend some time coming up with weekly menus, and always check your pantry and fridge before heading out to the supermarket so you don't accidentally end up buying something you don't need.

2. Buy food in bulk

Buying grains in bulk could result in a nice amount of savings. Since those are often a staple of vegan meals, it pays to see what bulk items your local Costco or Sam's Club has in stock. And remember, if you intend to make a lot of your meals vegetable-heavy, you can buy produce in bulk, too. Just make sure you really think you'll use it all up, because produce tends to have a shorter shelf life.

3. Don't go overboard stocking your shelves

Some people make the decision to go vegan and then enjoy branching out by trying different grains, vegetables, and spices. There's nothing wrong with going that route, but don't feel compelled to do so. You can make a variety of delicious vegan meals with ingredients you already have easy access to, and you can slowly build up your supply as you go.

4. Shop at local farms for produce

If you live in an area where there are farms that sell produce directly to consumers, buying from them could result in some nice savings. Similarly, you can make a point to visit farmers markets as they pop up and load up on produce there.

5. Steer clear of meat substitutes

Many people are shocked to learn that fake meat actually costs more than actual meat. And often, it's not really that good for you when you read what it's made of. But going vegan doesn't have to mean loading your plate with soy crumbles or plant-based steak. Instead, you can create different stews or stir-frys using a combination of rice, grains, vegetables, and beans, which are loaded with protein.

Although going vegan can get expensive, it doesn't have to bust your budget. And if you follow these tips, you may find you're able to maintain a vegan diet without having to stress too much about your extra food costs.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.