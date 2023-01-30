How To Earn The American Express Gold Card’s Welcome Offer

Despite its $250 annual fee, the American Express® Gold Card (terms apply, see rates & fees) is an excellent card for everyday spending, offering solid rewards rates on purchases at U.S. supermarkets and at restaurants.

When you first get the card, you can earn a large welcome bonus by meeting a minimum spending requirement. Here’s what to know about the Amex Gold Card’s welcome bonus, how it’s earned and how to make the most of your Amex Membership Points.

What Is the Amex Gold Card Welcome Bonus?

Card welcome bonuses often change, with card issuers regularly running limited-time promotions. Amex will often make targeted offers to its prospective customers, depending on when and how they apply.

As a result, if you see an increased welcome offer on the card’s landing page, it may not be there if you leave the page and come back. Currently, eligible cardmembers can earn . We’ve seen offers ranging from 60,000 to 100,000 bonus points, which can help you determine which offer you’d like to apply for.

How To Get the Amex Gold Welcome Bonus

Based on the terms of the welcome bonus you are offered you’ll be given a minimum spending threshold you’ll need to meet to earn the bonus. Currently, eligible cardmembers can earn

If you can meet that requirement without changing your spending habits, you don’t need to make any additional effort to accomplish your goal.

However, if your regular spending won’t meet that minimum, or you want to earn the bonus faster, there are some ways to make that happen, such as:

Put all of your eligible expenses on the card.

Switch recurring monthly charges, such as streaming services, insurance premiums or utilities, to your Amex Gold Card.

Add an authorized user to your account—there is no annual fee for up to five additional cards.

Prepay certain expenses, such as insurance premiums.

Wait to apply until you expect a large expense.

If you’re close to the deadline and still haven’t reached your goal, you may consider paying a convenience fee to pay your rent or mortgage payment through a service like Plastiq, which charges a 2.85% fee.

However, you should only consider these options as a last resort, as they can put some stress on your budget.

How Long Does It Take To Get Your American Express Gold Card Points?

According to American Express, it can take up to eight to 12 weeks for your Amex Gold Card welcome bonus to be credited to your account after you’ve met the minimum spending requirement. However, your points could post in as little as a few days.

Keep in mind, though, that Amex may withhold or revoke a bonus if it believes that you’re trying to game the system. As a result, it’s important to avoid:

Returning items you purchased to meet the minimum spending requirement if it puts your total charges minus credits below the required threshold.

Canceling or downgrading your card within 12 months of opening the account.

Applying for an offer that wasn’t intended for you.

How To Earn Points With the Amex Gold Card

The Amex Gold Card earns .

The Amex Gold Card earns rewards in the form of Membership Rewards points, which you can redeem directly with American Express or transfer to one of the card issuer’s airline or hotel partner programs.

How To Redeem Amex Membership Rewards Points

American Express offers a lot of flexibility with its rewards program, but most redemption options give you less than the standard value of 1 cent per point:

You can also transfer points to one of the card issuer’s many travel partners, which could allow you to get more value out of your rewards. Most offer a 1:1 transfer ratio, but not all. Additionally, Amex sometimes offers bonuses with select partners. Here’s a list of options with nonstandard transfer ratios noted:

Aer Lingus AerClub

Aeromexico Club Premier (1:1.6)

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France/KLM Flying Blue

ANA Mileage Club

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Delta Air Lines SkyMiles

Choice Privileges

Emirates Skyward

Etihad Guest

Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles

Hilton Honors (1:2)

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue (1.25:1)

Marriott Bonvoy

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Is the Amex Gold Card Annual Worth the Fee?

The American Express Gold Card comes with a hefty $250 annual fee, which puts it in the mid-tier price range for rewards cards.

However, the card comes with some valuable perks that can help you make up for that cost even beyond the rewards program. The card offers up to $120 in Uber Cash each year that you can use for Uber rides or UberEats orders in the U.S., as well as up to $120 in annual dining credits at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar and select Shake Shack locations. For both benefits, you’ll receive up to $10 in value each month. Enrollment is required for select benefits.

If you can maximize those two perks alone, you’ll be able to recoup up to $240, which almost covers the card’s annual fee.

Bottom Line

The American Express Gold Card offers a lot of value, both up front and over time. Before you apply, though, make sure that you can earn the welcome bonus without overspending, and determine whether the card’s rewards rates, perks and annual fee are a good fit for you in the long run.

To view rates and fees for the American Express® Gold Card please visit this page.

