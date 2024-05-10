How To Earn $750 a Week in Passive Income

If using your spare time to earn good money with minimal effort sounds like a dream gig, it probably is. That’s mainly because in most cases, it’s more dream than reality. But there are ways to earn a tidy income — $750 a week or more — that don’t require a huge investment of time and energy.

Check Out: Tony Robbins — 10 Passive Income Ideas To Build Your Fortune

Read Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Before getting to that, though, it’s important to know what not to do. As the BestLife website reported last year, some side hustle promotions promise more than they can deliver. These often involve focus group websites that purportedly pay $75 to $150 an hour for testing products online.

The problem is, some of these sites merely connect you to surveys that “may or may not be trustworthy,” according to Scott Lieberman, personal finance expert and founder of Touchdown Money.

“Personally, I’ve been in focus groups and made money,” Lieberman told BestLife. “But the problem is exactly what you think it is: Everyone wants this easy money, so there aren’t enough opportunities to go around.”

Learn More: How I Made $1,000 a Month in Dividend Stocks

How To Earn $750 a Week or More in Passive Income

But there are certain options that provide a legitimate shot at earning $750 a week. Tom Blake, founder of This Online World, recommends focus group websites such as User Interviews and Respondent.io.

“Both of these companies also connect participants with research studies and focus groups,” Blake told Best Life. “The main difference is studies pay participants, and payments are processed through each website, so you’re actually making money with each platform. Plus, both websites have opportunities that can pay $50 to $100 per hour or even more, so they’re quite lucrative.”

If you want to pad your income with a side gig, here are some other ways to earn up to $750 a week in passive income:

Online reseller: As previously reported by GOBankingRates, you can earn an average of $40 an hour reselling items on platforms such as eBay and Craigslist — or apps like Poshmark. The key is to find bargains on items you have expertise in and then reselling them at a profit.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, you can earn an average of $40 an hour reselling items on platforms such as eBay and Craigslist — or apps like Poshmark. The key is to find bargains on items you have expertise in and then reselling them at a profit. Lead generation specialist: Companies and business development teams hire these specialists to find, qualify and generate leads. It’s a gig that pays an average of $31.86 an hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

Companies and business development teams hire these specialists to find, qualify and generate leads. It’s a gig that pays an average of $31.86 an hour, according to ZipRecruiter. Consultant: If you have built up expertise in an area with heavy demand you can earn an average of $100 an hour as a consultant. This typically involves reviewing an organization’s processes and providing advice on how to improve them. There is particularly high demand for IT consultants.

If you have built up expertise in an area with heavy demand you can earn an average of $100 an hour as a consultant. This typically involves reviewing an organization’s processes and providing advice on how to improve them. There is particularly high demand for IT consultants. Advertise on your car: Some companies are willing to pay you just to put their ads on your car, which means you earn money for doing something you do anyway. You can earn hundreds of dollars a month just for driving around.

Some companies are willing to pay you just to put their ads on your car, which means you earn money for doing something you do anyway. You can earn hundreds of dollars a month just for driving around. Rental income: Renting out a room (or remodeled basement or garage) is a popular way to earn passive income. Just make sure you properly vet all applicants. It’s also a good idea to consult with a legal/property management expert to put together a lease that covers all the bases.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Earn $750 a Week in Passive Income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.