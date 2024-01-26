How To Earn $500 A Month From Pfizer Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Print

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 30, 2024.

Analysts expect the New York-based pharma giant to report quarterly earnings at 22 cents per share, versus year-ago earnings of $1.14 per share. The company is projected to report quarterly revenue of $14.25 billion, compared to $24.29 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

For FY24, Pfizer expects revenue of $58.5 billion-$61.5 billion, including the expected contribution from the Seagen acquisition versus the consensus of $63.17 billion. The company sees FY24 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.25, including the expected impact of the Seagen acquisition, compared to the consensus of $3.17.

With the recent buzz around Pfizer, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company’s dividends. As of now, Pfizer has a dividend yield of 6.12%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 42 cents a share ($1.68 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Pfizer dividends, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Pfizer’s $1.68 dividend: $6,000 / $1.68 = 3,571 shares

So, an investor would need to own approximately $98,095 worth of Pfizer, or 3,571 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $1.68 = 714 shares, or $19,614 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Also Read: Top 4 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Crash In January

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

PFE Price Action: Shares of Pfizer fell 1.6% to close at $27.47 on Thursday.

Read More: Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Image: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.