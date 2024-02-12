How To Earn $500 A Month From Coca-Cola Stock Ahead Of Q4 Print

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 13, 2024.

Analysts expect the Atlanta-based company to report quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share, up from year-ago earnings of 45 cents per share. Coca-Cola is projected to report quarterly revenue of $10.68 billion, compared to $10.2 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman, last month, maintained Coca-Cola with an Overweight and raised the price target from $60 to $66.

Coca-Cola India, a branch of the global beverage giant, Coca-Cola Company, recently said it is stepping into India's burgeoning ready-to-drink tea market with the introduction of "Honest Tea" — a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola.

With the recent buzz around Coca-Cola, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company’s dividends. As of now, the soft drink giant has a dividend yield of 3.09%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 46 cents a share ($1.84 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Coca-Cola dividends, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Coca-Cola’s $1.84 dividend: $6,000 / $1.84 = 3,261 shares

So, an investor would need to own approximately $194,225 worth of Coca-Cola, or 3,261 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $3.92 = 652 shares, or $38,833 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

KO Price Action: Shares of Coca-Cola fell 0.5% to close at $59.56 on Friday.

