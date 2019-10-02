How to Double Your Stock Returns for the Rest of 2019

Even with the most recent pullback, the market has put in its best first 9+ months in years.



Already, the Dow is up 12.6%, the S&P is up 15.5%, and the Nasdaq is up 17.6%. And there’s still nearly 3 full months left to go.



But none of this should come as any surprise.



Given the robust economy, and the best jobs market ever, you can see why 2019 is expected to be a banner year.



So as an investor, you should be handily beating the market right now. If not, now would be a good time to reflect on what you’re doing right in the market, what you’re doing wrong, and what you'd like to do better.



This includes patting yourself on the back for your successes.



Being honest with yourself for your failures.



And setting big goals for what you'd like to accomplish.



Like doubling your investment returns. (That’s right, double!)



Think Big



It takes no more mental energy to work on a big goal than it does to work on a small one.



But the end results can be enormous.



Most people set their sights on small ideas because they don't yet know how they'll achieve them.



But in today's day and age, somebody has likely accomplished the very thing you've set out to do -- and left a roadmap on how to do it.



That goes for the market too.



Continued . . .





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



And the market looks poised for big things to come.



With a strong economy, an accommodative Fed, record corporate earnings, one of the best jobs markets ever, and optimism that the U.S. and China are on the verge of a long-awaited trade agreement, it looks like stocks have a lot more upside to go.



There’s also a phenomenal set of stats as a backdrop to suggest big gains are indeed on the way.



We have the perfect 100% track record of the market going up the year after midterms. And that’s this year.



And the recent yield curve inversion, which just happened a couple of months ago, typically sends the market sharply higher. In fact, looking at the last three inversions (1989, 1998, and 2006), the S&P soared afterwards with an average gain of 35%.



So there’s a huge probability for a spectacular year this year.



Do What Works



So which stocks should move the most? Stick with tried and true methods that work to find the best ones.



This is part of the roadmap to success.



For example, did you know that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy have beaten the market in 26 of the last 31 years with an average annual return of 25.1% per year? That's nearly 2.5 x the S&P. But when doing this year after year, that can add up to a lot more than just two and a half times the returns.



And did you also know that stocks in the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperform those in the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1? There's a reason why they say that half of a stock's price movement can be attributed to the group that it's in. Because it's true!



Those two things will give any investor a huge probability of success and put you well on your way to achieving your goals.



But you’re not there yet, as those two items alone will only narrow down a field of 10,000 stocks to the top 100 or so. Way too many to trade at once.



So the next step is to get that list down to the best 5-10 stocks that you can buy.



Proven Profitable Strategies



Picking the best stocks is a lot easier when there’s a proven, profitable method to do it.



And by concentrating on what has proven to work in the past, you’ll have a better idea as to what your probability of success will be now and in the future.



For example, if your strategy did nothing but lose money year after year, trade after trade, over and over again, there’s no way you'd want to use that strategy to pick stocks with. Why? Because it's proven to pick bad stocks.



On the other hand, if your strategy did great year after year, trade after trade, over and over again, you'd of course want to use that strategy to pick stocks with. Why? Because it's proven to pick winning stocks.



Of course, this won't preclude you from ever having another losing trade. But if your stock picking strategy picks winners more often than losers, you can feel confident that your next trade will have a high probability of success.



Stock Picking Secrets of the Pros



One of the best ways to begin doubling your returns is to see what the pros are doing.



There’s no one perfect way to beat the market. Some traders prefer high flying growth stocks, while others prefer deeply discounted value stocks. Some may prefer fast-paced momentum stocks, whereas others are more comfortable with mature, dividend producing income stocks.



Yet others may want to focus on more specialized strategies like insider trading (the legal kind), institutional buying and selling, large-caps, small-caps, stocks about to surprise, or cheap stocks under $10.



Still others may want to turn their attention to specific sectors or industries like healthcare innovators, biotech stocks, high-tech companies, or the burgeoning marijuana-related investment opportunities.



Or even incorporate options into their portfolio.



Regardless of which one fits your personal style of trade, just be sure you’re getting the best advice from experts who have demonstrated their ability to beat the market.



The best part about these strategies is that all of the hard work is done for you. There’s no guesswork involved. Just follow the experts and start trading like a pro.



Roadmap to Success



As you can see, there’s a clear roadmap to success to help you achieve your goal of doubling your stock returns for the rest of 2019.



No need to reinvent the wheel. The path has already been created. Now it’s just about doing it.



And there’s never been a better time.



These are historic times for the economy. And historic times for the market.



And historic times bring historic opportunity.



So make sure you’re taking full advantage of it.



Where to Start



Thanks and good trading,



Kevin



Kevin Matras serves as Executive Vice President of Zacks.com and is responsible for all of its leading products for individual investors. He invites you to download Zacks’ newly released Ultimate Four Special Report.

