How To Do A Balance Transfer With U.S. Bank 2023

If you’re looking to transfer a high-interest credit card balance to a new card with a lower interest rate, you may find what you need at U.S. Bank. As the fifth-largest bank in the U.S., U.S. Bank offers a wide range of credit cards, including several cards with 0% APR introductory offers, which are ideal for saving on interest. Here’s a closer look at how to do a balance transfer with U.S. Bank.

U.S. Bank Balance Transfer Offers

The best balance transfer offers include a lengthy period of time to pay off transferred balances. As of this writing, U.S. Bank offers 0% APR for up to 18 billing cycles, which gives you a full year and a half to pay off your old balances without incurring interest charges.

If you’re a fan of travel rewards, the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card offers a lucrative rewards program with points redeemable for travel, cash back, gift cards and more. The card also includes a .

The U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card comes with . With this credit card, new users enjoy a .

If you’re less interested in rewards and care most about the 0% period, the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card is your top choice. This card gives you a .

Things To Know About Balance Transfers With U.S. Bank

As with all balance transfers, it’s important to consider your financial situation before applying for a new balance transfer credit card. Transferring your balance is most likely a good financial move if you’re approved for a lower APR than another credit card or loan. But your new interest rate isn’t as important if you can pay off the entire balance before the end of the 0% period.

Balance transfers with all three of these cards require a 3% balance transfer fee, with a $5 minimum. However, this fee is often worthwhile if you go from a high interest rate to 0%. A balance transfer calculator can help you understand your potential savings from a balance transfer.

While you won’t pay interest during the 0% period, the interest rate you’re offered when applying for a new account isn’t fixed. Rates can change anytime without notice and often move with market interest rates.

When doing a balance transfer with U.S. Bank, you’re not limited to transferring a single balance. You’re able to transfer multiple balances and consolidate a single monthly payment. Pay attention to any deadlines or limits on balance transfers in your card member agreement. And carefully note the end of your 0% period to avoid surprise interest charges.

How To Do a Balance Transfer With US Bank

If you’re ready to move ahead with a U.S. Bank balance transfer, follow these general steps:

Open a new balance transfer credit card account: The first step is opening a new balance transfer account. You’ll have to apply for a new credit card and be approved by the bank. If you don’t know your credit score, learn more about getting your free credit score so you know where you stand before you apply. Go to the U.S. Bank website to enter your balance transfer: After you’re approved and have your new account, it’s time to log into the U.S. Bank website. Navigate to the balance transfer section. You’ll need to enter your old account’s details and balance for U.S. Bank to process the transfer. You can follow similar steps to enter a balance transfer with the mobile app. Confirm the transfer succeeded: While everything will likely go through without a hitch, monitoring your old account is wise to ensure the entire balance is paid off as expected.

You may also receive convenience checks in the mail. You can use these checks to pay off your old credit card balance like a traditional check payment. If you’re less comfortable with computers, you may prefer using paper convenience checks over an online form.

Bottom Line

Many people never consider a balance transfer to save on interest, but doing so could lead to saving hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest, depending on your interest rates and balances. Cutting your credit card interest rates to zero and paying off your cards can greatly improve your financial health.

