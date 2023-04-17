How To Discuss Combining Finances With Your Partner

You and your partner have been dating for a while and you’re living together. Maybe you even recently got married. You know you should talk about money with them, but you’re anxious about how the conversation might go. Even though you think combining your finances would make things easier for you, you’re not sure how to broach the subject.

Finances are a tough subject for anyone to discuss with another person, even if you love and trust them. GOBankingRates reached out to financial experts to determine the best ways to discuss money with a partner that won’t result in a fight or embarrassment. Here’s how to make sure both of you are on the same page when it comes to combining your accounts.

Be Open About How You Approach Finances

How we deal with money is shaped by a lot of factors. Some have to do with our upbringing, and some might have to do with past experiences. When you’re beginning to talk about money with a partner, Stacie Hunter, Community Manager at Detroit JPMorgan Chase & Co, says it’s important to be completely transparent. “Merging finances requires open conversation and communication, which makes it a great litmus test for your relationship,” Hunter says. “You can start by discussing how each of you have handled money in the past, including what has worked well and what you’ve learned from.” Hunter says once you’ve talked about your financial past, you can successfully set financial goals for the future and determine a plan to achieve them together.

Avoid Judgment

Remember: Merging finances is a good thing for the both of you. Criticizing how a partner handles money won’t help your finances. Instead, come from a place of appreciation. “The best way to start the conversation is to express how much you value your partner and that you are excited about building your future as a team,” says Jessica Alderson, Co-Founder & Relationship Expert at So Syncd. “Starting the conversation with statements that show gratitude for your partner and a willingness to work together can help create an open and accepting atmosphere. You should avoid getting defensive and making assumptions. Don’t set out to prove you’re right and your partner is wrong. Instead, focus on collaboration and finding a common ground. Lastly, avoid using language that might be seen as judgmental or critical of your partner’s spending habits and financial decisions. If someone feels attacked, it can lead to a downward spiral of defensiveness.”

Decide How Much You Want To Combine

When it comes to how to handle money, every couple is different. There are no hard fast rules. Tina DeGustino, Director of Consumer Strategy US at P&BB BMO Financial Group says you can merge some of your finances while keeping other accounts separate. “It’s important to note that money is personal and joint accounts are not always the best option for every couple. It’s certainly ok to have a “yours, mine and ours” mindset and budget to cover your shared and personal expenses,” DeGustino says.

Make a Budget Together

Hunter talked about making financial goals together. Making those happen starts with creating a budget for your household that both of you can agree to, while still leaving room for discretionary independent spending. “In an ideal world, couples would get on the same page about spending and saving, while still maintaining some financial independence. A great way to do this is to map out how you plan to spend and save your money,” Hunter says.

Consider Opening a Joint Account

Once you’ve made a budget, you’ll want to decide who’s going to pay for what. One step that might make this easier is having a joint account for certain expenses that both of you contribute to throughout the month. “Joint accounts may be helpful when there are shared expenses between couples and allows for both partners to share access to easily pay bills,” DeGustino says. “Additionally, joint accounts can be especially useful for tracking and budgeting common expenses like rent, utilities, and groceries.”

Think Carefully About Taking on Debt

Some couples might get into debt–either individually or together– without considering how it impacts their joint finances. Hunter cautions that not discussing debt can impact your goals for the future. “One of the biggest mistakes couples can make is taking on debt together without thinking through–and discussing–the implications. It’s vital to come clean about credit histories, particularly if you decide to borrow money together, like for a home.”

Take It in Stages

One conversation about money doesn’t mean you suddenly have to combine your bank accounts and credit cards. Hunter says to give yourselves some grace in uniting your finances. “Co-mingling finances does not have to be an all-or-nothing approach. You may find that a better strategy is to start small and take it in stages.”

You can always adjust your goals and budgets as your situation changes. “As you reach different milestones in your relationship, discuss which portions of your finances you may want to combine and which may be best to keep separate. For example, if you’re buying or renting a home together, it could be beneficial to open a joint checking account for household expenses to start the journey of merging finances,” Hunter says.

