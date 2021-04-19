How to Develop an Effective Back to the Office Strategy For Your Company

By Ronni Zehavi, CEO of Hibob

As the pace of vaccine distribution picks up across the U.S., companies are beginning the internal debate of how to bring employees back to the office—if at all. This decision will likely be one of the biggest commercial decisions companies make this year, but leaders have to factor in more than the impact on the company's bottom line. Just as importantly, companies need to consider what's best for their people. There's no one size fits all solution, but one thing is clear—returning to the office full time will be a hard sell.

Why flexibility is the key to employee happiness

At Hibob, we conducted a global survey to understand employee sentiment around returning to the office post-COVID. We found that, after the initial shock of being forced to work from home and contend with lockdowns and school closures, most employees discovered that they enjoy the flexibility of remote work. In fact, most prefer it. While it may have taken a few months to adjust, our survey shows that a combination of in-person and remote work has the most appeal to employees.

Only 13% of respondents said they'd like to return to the office full time. 62% said that remote and hybrid work (dividing time between the home and office) provides a better work-life balance. And most alarming for companies everywhere, more than a third of the workforce said they are likely to quit their current job (despite high satisfaction levels) if employers require them to come back to the office five days a week.

Now that people understand firsthand the benefits and flexibility of remote work, forcing employees back to the office full time seems counterproductive. People are saving hours by not commuting, which means more hours and mental energy to commit to the job and more time to spend with friends and family. Without the daily office distractions, employees are more efficient and can work smarter and faster. Work and life have come into balance, and employees are happier and more productive because of it.

Offering flexibility is also a powerful way to support women and working parents

More than 90% of companies believe that flexibility is helpful for women's professional development, especially working mothers. Balancing child care and a full-time job is no easy feat, but remote work gives all employees the flexibility to devote time to both. 65% of our survey respondents who prefer to work from home five days a week are female.

The impact a forced return to the office can have on retention requires careful consideration

Forcing employees to return to the office full time is a controversial idea. Working parents are twice as likely to quit and look for a new opportunity if forced to return to the grind of the 9-5. But they’re not the only people who will walk out the door. The rise of remote work means that companies can compete for talent globally, and employees are no longer limited to the employers in their backyard. Turnover is bad for business. The high cost of recruiting and training new hires, plus the blow to company morale that accompanies a spike in turnover, can be devastating. If companies want employees to return to the office full time, they better have a good reason for it and communicate the reason to their workforce. Otherwise, it could spell disaster.

Creating a back to the office strategy that serves your people and your bottom line

There are still benefits to coming into the office. Having a shared space where employees can socialize and collaborate facilitates innovation, creativity, and connectivity. A hybrid work model that takes advantage of the flexibility and freedom of remote work and the collaborative nature of office work will provide employees with the best of both worlds. This work arrangement allows employees to divide their time between home-based tasks, which are independent and require more focus, and office-based projects, which are more collaborative.

To determine the right back-to-the-office strategy for your company, it’s best to survey employees and ask them how they want to work. If you plan to implement a hybrid work model, you can start by asking employees how many days per week they'd like to work out of the office or what type of work they'd prefer to do in the office versus at home. Be clear in your wording, and don't offer employees something that you know you can't deliver on.

Once your back-to-the-office strategy is communicated and implemented, keep checking in with employees and managers to ensure everyone is okay with the changes and that everyone feels supported. Your back-to-the-office model might require a little tweaking, but with the proper communication and employee feedback you can ensure that everyone feels supported to do amazing work.

About Ronni Zehavi

Ronni Zehavi is the cofounder and CEO of Hibob, a transformative people management platform launched in 2015 that helps workers communicate, collaborate and cultivate culture more effectively.

Ronni is dedicated to enhancing company culture for fast-growing businesses, and founded Hibob to provide high-growth businesses across the globe with a solution for keeping up with the paradigm shift in the way people work, and improving the way they develop and maintain top talent through HR. With his more than 25 years of experience in the technology space, Ronni created Hibob’s platform bob to give managers new and invaluable insights into their employees, while reducing the administrative burden of HR.

