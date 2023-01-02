How To Decide Whether To Use Your Rainy Day Fund During A Recession

There’s talk of a recession on the horizon, and experts are recommending ramping up efforts to build or safeguard your emergency fund. But what if, after the swift economic downturn caused by Covid-19, there isn’t much left in the kitty?

Nearly 40% of people needed to either dip into or entirely wipe out their emergency funds to stay afloat during the pandemic. And if you’re one of the lucky ones whose emergency fund hasn’t been all but depleted, you might be concerned about how much you’ll be able to rely on your savings during anticipated tough times.

If your paycheck isn’t keeping up with your expenses, when is it time to trim your costs versus take money out of savings? Thinking about how and when you should dip into your rainy day fund can help you manage periods of persistent uncertainty like the one many of us are facing now.

Think Like a Business—and Act if Necessary

Before panic sets in, Tammy Wener, certified financial planner and co-founder of RW Financial Planning, recommends taking an honest look at your spending before dipping into an emergency fund. People are surprised to see what they’re really spending their money on, she says.

When you review your expenses, don’t forget to look at recurring costs for services, including subscriptions that are on autopay. According to a survey by market research firm C+R Research, almost 42% said they have forgotten they were still being charged for a subscription they no longer use.

Households need to start behaving a bit like a company would, says J. Michael Collins, faculty director of the Center for Financial Security at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. As a head of the household “company,” you decide when to spend your earnings and where you need to cut expenses first.

“The short answer is that for a lot of people, some of their expenses can’t change,” Collins says.

Expenses like rent or mortgage, for example, don’t offer wiggle room. “Prioritize your savings for those things that are just absolutely essential,” he says. “If you can’t keep up with your rent or your mortgage, then your housing is in jeopardy.”

If you’re unable to pay major bills like rent, mortgage or a car payment, it’s time to use your emergency fund.

Wener says it’s important to understand the emotional impact of using emergency funds.

“If someone truly has an emergency expense and is fortunate to have an emergency fund, instead of feeling bad about having to tap into the fund, the individual should feel empowered they were prepared to handle the situation without scrambling or taking on debt,” Wener says.

Be Mindful of Your Credit

Using credit cards to hold you over in the event of a short-term emergency could work, but it’s important to consider the fees associated with their use. It pays to look at the terms, including the annual percentage rate (APR) and late fees charged if you don’t pay your bill on time.

“If a client is diligent about managing their credit card spending and has access to a zero-interest credit card, that might be an option to help in the short term,” Wener says.

Read more: Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards With 0% APR

In some cases, your credit card company might offer an opportunity to pay for a purchase over time with zero fees. This could be beneficial if you find yourself with a small emergency fund, but need to make a major purchase like an appliance to replace one that has broken.

But if you turn to credit cards to get you through the short term, be sure to watch your credit utilization, or how much credit you’re using compared to how much is available to you, says Artur Arciuch, principal accountant with Taxes-The Financial Services Corp. “If [your] credit utilization rate goes past 20 [or] 25%, it will start negatively affecting the credit score.”

Using too much of the credit you have available can cause your credit score to drop, but so can closing a line of credit—perhaps that old credit card you’ve had since college. Closing unused credit cards (perhaps to eliminate some temptation to spend) can reduce your available credit, therefore nudging up your credit utilization if you carry a balance.

Find Another Short-term Solution

Before allowing a bill to become overdue, call service providers to see if there are ways to reduce your costs. Collins reminds people that many things we pay for regularly can be negotiated for a lower rate and it can be as simple as picking up the phone or using the chat function online.

Read more: What To Do If You Can’t Pay Your Bills

You might also check to see if you’ve accumulated credit card points you can redeem to get you through a rough patch. Keep in mind that getting cash back or statement credit may not be the most valuable way to redeem your points or miles, but it may offer the chance to take care of some bills without having to accrue debt or pull from savings.

Don’t Drain Your Retirement Savings Unless You Must

Tapping into your retirement should be the very last thing to consider, experts advise.

In the case of a true emergency where you’ve exhausted all other options, you may need to reduce how much you’re saving for retirement in order to free up cash for a while.

But withdrawing money from your retirement savings should be your last option.

“Treating retirement accounts as an emergency fund is fraught with complications, including unexpected increased taxable income, penalties, and possibly required loan payments deducted from a paycheck,” Wener says.

Collins says once you withdraw from your retirement accounts, it’s hard to replenish those funds. People who are younger, with more time to invest in the long term, might consider it, but those who are older and have less time to contribute might find the action more damaging to their financial outlook.

“When you start dipping into long-run savings, not just emergency savings, it’s not sustainable,” Collins says. “I would encourage people to think long and hard about all the other options on the table before they dip into the long run savings.”

