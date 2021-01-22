How To Contact Your State’s Department of Insurance

Each state’s department of insurance is in charge of regulating insurance companies that do business in the state. This includes regulating rates, approving policy language and taking enforcement actions if companies break the state’s insurance laws.

Your state insurance department is also in charge of taking consumer complaints and helping consumers get resolution to their insurance problems. If you have a complaint about your insurance company, the insurance department is the right place to go. While putting a complaint on the BBB or on a complaint site might make you feel better, those sites have no ability to make a legal impact on the company.

State Insurance Department Contact Information

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.