How To Consolidate Credit Card Debt With A Personal Loan

If you struggle to keep up with multiple credit card payments, a personal loan may be the perfect solution for consolidating your debt. By taking out a single loan to pay off your existing cards, you can simplify your finances and save money in the long run by reducing interest rates and fees.

1. Check Your Credit Score

Start the debt consolidation process by checking your credit score. Doing so can give you a more accurate assessment of your financial standing before applying for a personal loan. Most lenders require borrowers to have a FICO score of at least 650 to qualify for personal loans. However, it’s best to have a score above 700 because lenders reserve the most competitive rates and terms for the most creditworthy borrowers.

In addition to checking your credit score, take time to review your credit report for errors and possible areas of improvement. Improve your credit profile by disputing mistakes with the credit bureau before attempting to take out a personal loan. Likewise, if your score is too low to qualify for a debt consolidation loan, take additional steps to raise it before applying.

2. Evaluate Your Borrowing Needs

When consolidating credit card debt with a personal loan, carefully evaluate your borrowing needs and debts before choosing a lender. This can help you determine whether a loan is sufficient to pay off all of your credit card debts and if monthly payments are within your budget.

Calculate your total outstanding credit card balances to determine how much you need to borrow, and then find a lender that offers adequate borrowing limits. Where possible, avoid borrowing more than necessary, as this can result in more interest accruing over the life of the loan. Also use a personal loan calculator to estimate the monthly payment on different loan amounts, interest rates and repayment terms to see how much you can afford to borrow.

3. Compare Multiple Lenders

Once you know how much you need—and can afford—to borrow, find an appropriate loan provider and a personal loan amount that matches your needs. The best personal loans are available from traditional lenders like banks and credit unions and online lenders that may impose more accessible qualification requirements. Some online lenders also offer tools and online resources tailored explicitly to debt consolidation.

Before beginning the comparison process, pinpoint which loan features are most important to you. For example, do you prefer having access to an online portal or mobile app? Will your credit score qualify you for competitive rates? Additionally, make sure that you account for all associated costs—such as origination fees, late fees and prepayment penalties—before signing any paperwork, as these costs can make it difficult to save money on credit card consolidation.

4. Submit a Formal Application

The process of applying for a debt consolidation loan varies between lenders.

Generally, begin the process by gathering the necessary documents regarding your income, employment, financial history, etc. The lender will use these documents to evaluate your creditworthiness and determine how much they can loan you. You may also need to provide information about the credit card balances you want to consolidate with the personal loan. Once ready, apply online or in person at one of the lender’s brick-and-mortar branches.

5. Await Approval and Funding

Approval and funding times vary by lender, but some online lenders offer almost immediate approval times and funding as soon as the same or the next business day. That said, approval may take longer if the lender requires additional information, such as proof of income, before they can approve the loan request. Funding may take longer depending on the financial institution where you receive the funds.

Alternatively, some of the best debt consolidation loans offer direct payoff of third-party debts that can streamline the debt consolidation process. Direct payment often takes longer to process than disbursement to the borrower’s bank account, so make sure you’re making regular credit card payments in the meantime.

6. Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance

If you’re not taking advantage of a lender’s direct payment option, transfer loan funds to pay down individual balances of the credit cards as soon as you receive funds. As an additional step, confirm with each creditor that they have received the full payment amount so you don’t end up paying late fees or other additional penalties.

7. Start Making Loan Payments

Finally, stay current with all repayment payments on your loan. Missing payments can damage your credit score and lead to additional fees and interest charges. Consider setting up automatic payments or regular reminders so you don’t miss a payment.

Where to Get a Debt Consolidation Loan

Banks and credit unions are two of the most traditional options for getting a debt consolidation loan. Many people choose these because they provide the convenience of more conventional financing options, like lower interest rates than those offered by online lenders. With banks and credit unions, borrowers can also work with representatives in person to understand their loan terms and ensure their accounts remain in good standing.

Online lenders are another popular choice for those seeking a consolidation loan, providing fast approvals and 24/7 availability. In addition to accelerated approval and funding times, qualified borrowers using online lenders can typically specify how much they need to borrow and their preferred repayment terms.

Pros of Debt Consolidation Loans

Lower interest rates may be available: Consolidating debt with a loan can mean accessing lower interest rates than those offered with credit cards. Personal loan interest rates typically range from 6% to 36%, depending on borrower qualifications, loan amounts and other factors.

Consolidating debt with a loan can mean accessing lower interest rates than those offered with credit cards. Personal loan interest rates typically range from 6% to 36%, depending on borrower qualifications, loan amounts and other factors. Simplified repayment process: By consolidating credit card debt into one loan, you have just one payment each month instead of several through various credit card issuers. This makes it easier to manage your finances and reduces the chances of a missed payment.

By consolidating credit card debt into one loan, you have just one payment each month instead of several through various credit card issuers. This makes it easier to manage your finances and reduces the chances of a missed payment. Ability to switch from variable to fixed rate: Most credit cards come with variable interest rates, which can make future repayment terms unpredictable. On the other hand, personal loans typically come with fixed rates, making it easier to budget for the long term.

Most credit cards come with variable interest rates, which can make future repayment terms unpredictable. On the other hand, personal loans typically come with fixed rates, making it easier to budget for the long term. Debt will be repaid over a set period: Personal loans usually come with repayment terms between one and seven years. This means that, in contrast to credit card payments, you know when your debt will be paid off. Moreover, many personal loans do not come with prepayment penalties, so you can pay off the loan early without incurring additional fees.

Personal loans usually come with repayment terms between one and seven years. This means that, in contrast to credit card payments, you know when your debt will be paid off. Moreover, many personal loans do not come with prepayment penalties, so you can pay off the loan early without incurring additional fees. May improve your credit score: Consolidating credit card debt with a personal loan can improve your credit score by lowering your credit utilization ratio. Making regular payments on a debt consolidation loan can also improve your credit score, though this may happen slowly.

Cons of Debt Consolidation Loans

May need good credit: To access lower interest rates on a consolidation loan, you may need good or excellent credit. While most lenders require a score of 650 or higher to qualify, the best rates are reserved for borrowers with a score of 700 or higher.

To access lower interest rates on a consolidation loan, you may need good or excellent credit. While most lenders require a score of 650 or higher to qualify, the best rates are reserved for borrowers with a score of 700 or higher. Interest rates might increase: Some consolidation loans may come with APRs higher than your original credit card balances.

Some consolidation loans may come with APRs higher than your original credit card balances. Borrowing costs could be higher: Some consolidation loans come with additional fees that cut into potential interest savings. This can include origination fees between 0% and 8%, late fees and prepayment penalties.

Some consolidation loans come with additional fees that cut into potential interest savings. This can include origination fees between 0% and 8%, late fees and prepayment penalties. Collateral may be required: Depending on the lender, loan amount and qualification requirements, the lender could require collateral to secure repayment. This means the lender can seize the collateral if you default on the loan.

Depending on the lender, loan amount and qualification requirements, the lender could require collateral to secure repayment. This means the lender can seize the collateral if you default on the loan. May lead to a cycle of borrowing: If you use a consolidation loan to pay off your credit card debt but continue charging purchases on those cards, you could end up in an even worse situation than before. Make a plan for tackling your debt and stick with it to avoid falling into a cycle of debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.