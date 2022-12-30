How To Combine Chase Ultimate Rewards Points With A Household Member

Known for its versatility and value, Chase Ultimate Rewards® is one of the most popular credit card programs around. Points are easy to earn and since there are multiple cards offering different earning structures, it’s often a smart play for two or more household members to each carry a Chase Ultimate Rewards credit card.

While there’s nothing wrong with earning and redeeming points on each card separately, combining points provides you with even more opportunities. Two account balances together can help you reach award thresholds faster. Or, in some cases, transferring points from one account to another might open up additional redemption options only available on that specific card.

Here’s how to combine Ultimate Rewards with another person.

Step 1: Link Your Chase Ultimate Rewards Accounts Together

Previously, Chase offered an option to link two household member’s accounts online. However, you’ll now need to link the two accounts by phone. Either member may initiate the process by calling the phone number on the back of their card. A phone representative will confirm you are household members and ask for the account number of the second card. Typically, cards are then linked instantly.

It’s important to note that you can only link accounts that are both in the same name (for example, if you have both a personal and business account that earn Ultimate Rewards) or with someone in the same household. On business cards, you may also link accounts between the cardholder and the company owner.

Linking accounts does not automatically combine any points. Any time you wish to combine all or some of your points, you’ll need to transfer points instantly through a second step.

Step 2: Transfer Points From One Account to Another

Once the household member’s card is added to your Chase Ultimate Rewards account by phone, you’ll have the ability to transfer points between accounts completely online. So, you only need to call in once to get things started.

Transferring Ultimate Rewards from one household member to another from that point forward is exactly the same as combining points between your own two accounts. From your main rewards page, you’ll see an option to Combine Points. Clicking here will bring you to a page that easily lays out your cards—and any others you’ve linked—and walks you through the process of moving points.

For many people, this point forward will be intuitive. The Chase interface makes it easy to choose which cards are being combined and input a specific number of points to move. For more details, though, you can see our guide on how to combine Ultimate Rewards points.

Bottom Line

Unfortunately, linking two Ultimate Rewards accounts must be done by phone now, but it’s a one-time chore. Once your accounts are linked, it’s easy to combine points with a household member. By doing so, you’ll be able to save up points for larger redemptions or have access to premium redemption options only available on select cards, making this an exercise you won’t want to skip.

