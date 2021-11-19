Taking a relaxing soak in a hot tub does wonders for the mind and body. While the thought of cleaning a hot tub may seem complex and stressful, it is a necessary chore to help keep the tub in optimal condition and you and your guests healthy and safe. Thankfully, it’s possible to clean a hot tub with minimum hassle in just a few simple steps.

When To Clean a Hot Tub

How often to clean your hot tub is based on how often you use the hot tub and the products you use for water care and maintenance. Most manufacturers recommend cleaning the hot tub quarterly. However, if you use your hot tub daily, you should deep clean it once a month. Additionally, you should clean any visible debris after each use and check the water chemistry weekly.

Safety Considerations

Although cleaning a hot tub is a straightforward process, here are some things to consider when tackling the project.

Always read and follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for cleaning the hot tub prior to starting.

Only use cleaning products and chemicals specifically designed for hot tub cleaning purposes.

Wear protective eyewear and gloves while handling and using cleaning chemicals.

Do not mix chemicals or cleaning solutions together.

Tools

Soft cleaning cloth or sponge

Garden hose

Materials

Specialty formulated line flush cleaner

Specialty formulated hot tub cleaners

Water test strips

Hot tub sanitizing chemicals (refer to the hot tub’s manufacturer manual for specific needs)

Instructions on How To Clean a Hot Tub

Keeping your hot tub clean prolongs the life of your hot tub and keeps you and your family healthy and safe. Here’s how to clean a hot tub.

1. Flush the Lines

Dirt, bacteria and buildup in the pipelines need to be flushed before draining the tub. Cleaning products known as “line flush” are designed to perform this task. They work by adding in a specified amount to a hot tub while it’s in operation. Only use a line flush that’s recommended by the tub manufacturer. After the recommended time has elapsed, any buildup from the pipes and hoses is released into the hot tub.

2. Shut off the Power and Drain

Turn the power to the hot tub off at the circuit breaker. This step helps to prevent the pump or jets from kicking on while you are trying to drain the water. Not doing so can cause damage to the pump motor and filter mechanism. Keep the power off until you refill the tub.

3. Scrub the Surface, Jets and Accessories

Use a damp cloth to remove any sediment, dirt or debris from the tub’s surface. Use a manufacturer-recommended surface cleaner with a soft cloth or tub scrubber to remove stubborn marks. Do not use any household cleaning products unless the manufacturer recommends them because they can cause damage to the tub’s shell or pipelines. Don’t forget to clean the hot tub headrest cushion and the area behind it too.

4. Clean the Filters

Remove any filters and rinse them with a blast of water from a garden hose. Do not use a brush to clean the filters—it will damage them. You can use hot tub chlorine as a disinfectant, if needed, to break up any buildup. Rinse them with water after you disinfect. Replace any damaged filters or filters that are over a year old. Reinstall the filters.

5. Refill the Tub

Place the hose into the filter well and turn on the water. Make sure the water is flowing through the filters. Do not power on the hot tub until the water is touching the bottom of the headrest pillow or over the jets. Turn on the hot tub to make sure the jets are working properly and that there is no residue left in the pipes. Allow the tub to run for few hours.

6. Treat the Water

Test the pH and chlorine levels in your hot tub. If needed, treat with a hot tub shock, sanitizer or clarifier. Always follow the recommended levels suggested in your manual. Once chemicals are balanced in the newly clean hot tub, cover the tub.

When to Call a Pro

If you can not get the correct balance of the pH and chlorine levels in your hot tub, contact a hot tub maintenance professional. Do not use the tub unless the water chemistry is correct. It’s best to schedule professional maintenance at least once a year to ensure the hot tub is working properly.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.