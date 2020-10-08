How to Choose Dividend Stocks in the COVID Era

(New York)

Dividend stocks have gotten a whole lot harder to choose this year. It used to be that you could pick a wide selection of stable decent-yielding stocks and hold them for the long haul. However, COVID has disrupted that in many ways, as it has disproportionately weakened some sectors and disrupted many business models. With that in mind, here are three key lessons to remember when choosing dividend stocks in 2020: expect lower payouts, be wary of financing, donât chase after yields. The first one is simpleâmany companies have had to cut dividends and many more will. The second is highly related to the first: be wary when companies have to use debt in order to maintain a dividend. In that sense, simply maintaining the dividend is not necessarily a sign of strength. Finally, and most interestingly, is the lesson about not chasing yields. Because yields are so low, dividend stocks are likely to see gains anyway, so it is more important to focus on the sustainability of dividends than chase yields that might collapse.

FINSUM: All of these lessons make a great deal of sense in the current environment. We particularly like the idea that stocks which donât have the very highest dividends might actually produce the best combined returns.

dividends

covid

income

stocks

yields

rates

