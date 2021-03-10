How to Choose a Mobile Banking or Personal Finance App

Mobile banking apps and personal finance apps can make managing money easier, from anywhere and at any time. The challenge may be deciding which app—or apps—to use to stay on top of your financial life.

While banks and other financial institutions may incorporate some of the same features or tools into their apps, they aren’t identical. Likewise, the money management apps you find in your mobile device’s app store are likely to be different than what your bank offers.

Choosing the right banking or personal finance app hinges largely on finding one that combines the features and benefits you need while offering a positive user experience. When comparing financial apps, here are some of the most important things to consider.

What Can Mobile Banking Apps Do?

Mobile banking apps are applications offered by traditional banks, credit unions and online banks. These apps are designed to allow customers convenient access to their bank accounts from their smartphone or another mobile device.

The scope of features and tools available inside a mobile banking app largely depends on the financial institution. A larger national bank, for example, may offer a mobile banking app that’s equipped with more features than a smaller community bank.

Generally, mobile banking apps are designed to mimic what you can do with online banking from a desktop or laptop computer. So, for example, some of the banking tasks you may be able to perform include:

Scheduling online bill payments

Transferring funds between linked bank accounts

Checking balances

Reviewing transaction history, including credits and debits

Viewing electronic statements

Setting up or canceling banking alerts

Searching for your nearest branch or ATM location

Some mobile banking apps offer features beyond those available on a financial institution’s website. For example, depositing checks using remote deposit capture is typically a feature exclusive to mobile banking apps.

You may be able to perform tasks related to personal security, such as changing your password or enabling multi-factor or biometric identification. Your bank may also allow you to update or change your personal information, including your address or phone number, through the app.

What Can Personal Finance Apps Do?

Personal finance apps can refer to a wide range of applications that are related to money management. This can include apps offered by banks or other financial institutions and by companies in the financial technology space.

In terms of what these apps can do, it depends entirely on the app. For example, there are personal finance apps that you can use for:

Budgeting

Saving money

Paying off debt

Investing

Tracking expenses

Lowering monthly bills

Managing financial goals

Sending and receive person-to-person payments

Tracking net worth

Monitoring credit scores and credit reports

Finding car insurance

Filing tax returns

While mobile banking apps primarily focus on managing your money daily and tracking the flow of cash in and out of your checking and savings accounts, personal finance apps can help you create a more comprehensive money management plan.

How to Choose a Mobile Banking or Personal Finance App

Deciding which apps to use to manage your finances is an important decision. The right app or apps can make your financial life more manageable, while the wrong ones can create headaches when keeping track of your dollars and cents.

With that in mind, here are some of the things to consider when evaluating which apps to use.

What to Look for With Mobile Banking Apps

If you have a checking account or savings account, you most likely have access to a mobile banking app already. So, the main question to consider is how well that app serves your needs when managing your bank accounts.

This is where asking the right questions can help you decide if your current mobile banking app works for you or whether you might be better off switching to another bank that offers a better digital banking experience. Ask questions like:

What banking tasks is the app equipped for?

Is there anything the app can do that can’t be done with online banking or vice versa?

Is mobile check deposit an included feature?

How secure is the app and what security features does it include?

Does the app have any known glitches or bugs?

How often is the app down for scheduled maintenance?

Is the app easy to navigate?

How easy is it to reach tech support or customer service?

Answering these kinds of questions can help you evaluate any potential gaps that another mobile banking app might fill. For example, mobile check deposit is an important feature to have if you’d rather skip a visit to a branch when you need to add money to your account.

Security is also important for both mobile banking apps and personal finance apps in general. The more security measures your app offers, the better defense you may be able to put up against hackers and identity thieves.

What to Look for With Personal Finance Apps

Choosing which personal finance apps to use may depend on what you need help with or which financial tasks you want to simplify—again, deciding which app or apps to use starts with asking the right questions:

What is the app designed to do? For example, is it meant to be used for budgeting, investing, saving or something else?

How does the app integrate with bank accounts, credit card accounts, investment accounts and other financial accounts?

How easy is the app to navigate?

Are there any special features or tools included that make this app better than another similar app?

How secure is the app and what security features are included?

What kind of customer service or tech support is available?

Something else to consider with personal finance apps is cost. While there are plenty of free budgeting apps, free investing apps and free apps that offer insurance quotes, some financial apps require a monthly or annual fee to download and use. Whether it makes sense to pay a fee can depend on how useful it ends up being.

Say you download a bill negotiation app to try and save money. These apps generally work by either finding expenses in your budget you can cut—such as streaming subscriptions you don’t use—or they negotiate directly with your billers to reduce costs. In exchange, they charge a fee for this service.

If you’re paying $12 a month for a bill negotiation app, that adds up to $144 a year. The app would have to save you at least that same amount on bills annually to justify the fee. Doing the math on any app that charges a fee can help you weigh whether what you’re getting from it is worth what you’ll pay to use it.

Using Mobile Banking Apps and Personal Finance Apps Together

Mobile banking apps and personal finance apps aren’t mutually exclusive. You can benefit from using both to manage your financial life and, in fact, you may need to, depending on which apps you download.

Take budgeting apps, for example. Many of these apps require you to link them to your bank accounts or credit card accounts to use them. For example, you might download the budgeting app and create your spending categories. Once you link the app to your checking account, it will track your expenses and income for you automatically to balance your budget.

Person-to-person payment apps also require you to link them to your bank account, debit card or credit card accounts, so you can send and receive money. You could use these apps with a prepaid debit card, but you may still need to link a bank account or credit card to unlock the full range of features.

Managing multiple financial apps can be challenging, however, and it might be easy to lose track of purchases and other transactions along the way. These tips can help you keep your mobile banking and personal finance apps organized:

Limit the number of apps. There’s no need to download every finance app out there when one or two may be enough to manage your money. Figure out what you need most from a mobile banking or finance app, then do your research to find the best ones.

There’s no need to download every finance app out there when one or two may be enough to manage your money. Figure out what you need most from a mobile banking or finance app, then do your research to find the best ones. Use apps securely. Take advantage of any security features a finance or mobile banking app offers. Avoid common mistakes, like using the same passwords for each one, opening apps via unsecured public Wi-Fi or sharing login information.

Take advantage of any security features a finance or mobile banking app offers. Avoid common mistakes, like using the same passwords for each one, opening apps via unsecured public Wi-Fi or sharing login information. Organize apps on your device. If you’re using mobile banking apps, budgeting apps, investing apps or other finance apps, keeping them in a single folder on your smartphone or tablet can make them easier to track down when you need them.

If you’re using mobile banking apps, budgeting apps, investing apps or other finance apps, keeping them in a single folder on your smartphone or tablet can make them easier to track down when you need them. Audit apps regularly. If you find yourself downloading more financial apps, go through quarterly or biannually and weed out any you’re not using.

Bottom Line

Mobile banking apps and personal finance apps can take the stress out of tracking your finances if you know how to approach them. One final tip: When deciding which apps to use, check out reviews of individual apps written by people who have used them, on the App Store or Google Play. The apps also are rated on a scale of one to five stars. This can provide valuable insight into how well a particular mobile banking or personal finance app works (or doesn’t).

