How to Choose a Credit Card if You Just Had a Baby

Few things completely upend your life like a new baby. And that's true no matter how much planning you managed to squeeze into the nine months beforehand.

That said, there's some planning you can do that will certainly make your life easier. One such thing is getting your credit cards in order. And that may include picking up a new credit card for your new expenses.

Choosing a new credit card is always a bit of a process; there are so many options, and everyone's needs are a bit different. But here are a few things to keep in mind specifically when looking for a new card with a new baby.

Find a five-minute card

In the next section, I'll go on about how to pick the right kind of rewards and perks. But, contrary to most other cases, those aren't the most important factors when you have a new baby at home.

First and foremost, you need a card that's easy to use. Because the precious free time you can manage will be used for things like, you know, sleeping. Not wrangling your credit card points.

I like to call these "five-minute cards." As in, it only takes five minutes a month to log in, pay your balance, redeem your rewards, and go on with your day. Ideally, you can do it all from the handy mobile banking app -- and with one hand, so you don't have to put down the baby who just fell asleep.

Many of our favorite cash back cards will fit this bill. Choose static-category cards that don't require activation. You can redeem the cash back for statement credits to cover any purchase. And the major issuers all have simple apps with interfaces that are easy to navigate.

Maximize rewards -- to a point

Alright, on to the rewards. A new baby means household funds just got tighter. So you absolutely want to maximize the rewards you'll earn on the mountains of diapers and pallets of wipes.

The best rewards card for this will depend mostly on where you do your shopping. Different types of stores will fall under different rewards categories. For example, Walmart and Target aren't included in grocery store bonus categories, even though the superstores sell groceries. Similarly, wholesale clubs, like Costco, are also in their own rewards category.

Of course, as much as you may want to maximize your rewards for every purchase -- keep your time (and sanity) in mind. You want the best rewards card you can get -- that also fits in that five-minute card category. Avoid rewards cards that will require you to remember to activate categories or that take too much effort to make use of the rewards.

Perhaps the simplest solution is to find a cash back card with a good flat rate on non-category purchases. You can find several that earn 2% back on all purchases, giving you a decent earnings rate no matter where you shop.

Set it and (almost) forget it

Once you choose your new card, make sure to set it up for easy mode. What does that mean? Auto pay -- and auto redeem, if it's an option.

At the very least (and if your checking account balance can support it), set up your cards to automatically make the minimum payment each month. This ensures that even if baby brain causes you to space on a due date, you're covered. You'll still want to pop in and pay in full to avoid interest fees, but at least you won't be stuck with late fees if you forget.

Additionally, some cash back cards let you set up automatic redemption when you hit a certain dollar amount. This can make it even easier to ensure you're always using your rewards.

Life with a new baby is already going to have all the complications you can handle. Don't give yourself more work with a high-maintenance credit card. Stick with easy-to-use cards with simple rewards that won't use up what little mental energy you have left at the end of the day.

