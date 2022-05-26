How To Choose A Career In Marketing: Salaries, Degrees and Job Growth

Over the past 10 years, careers in marketing have seen a significant spike. As organizations are focused on driving more traffic to their website and converting online leads, there is a growing need for experienced and knowledgeable marketing professionals.

Though digital marketing has become a popular field, there are many career paths a marketing professional can take. Below are some of the most popular careers in marketing and the type of education you need to obtain them.

Types of Marketing Degrees

While experience in marketing is important, having a degree can help you stand out from other job applicants. A marketing-specific degree introduces key marketing concepts you will use on the job and allows you to network with other marketing professionals.

Bachelor’s of Science in Marketing

A bachelor’s of science in marketing can be a good degree for aspiring marketing professionals to gain the education necessary to thrive in the industry. Most programs will focus on areas such as marketing research, advertising strategies, social media marketing and consumer behavior.

Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration

Students who are interested in marketing but also want to understand how other parts of a company function should consider pursuing a bachelor’s of science in business administration. While earning this degree students will learn about marketing basics and also build knowledge in other disciplines, such as finance and accounting.

Career Paths in Marketing

One of the most appealing aspects of a job in the marketing industry is the multiple career paths. For instance, if you enjoy numbers and data, then looking at a position as a marketing analyst would be a good fit. Below are some of the most popular careers in marketing.

Marketing Specialist

Marketing specialists have responsibilities that can vary depending on their work environment. For some organizations, professionals with the specialist title will be tasked with implementing marketing strategies for specific brands. Smaller companies may have specialists working in all areas of marketing. On average, most marketing specialists can make around $52,000 per year and receive an annual bonus.

For a better chance of securing a position as a marketing specialist, you’ll want to ensure you gain skills and experience in the following areas:

Marketing communications

Social media marketing

Strategic marketing

Project management

Email marketing

Marketing Manager

Professionals looking to move up in organizations should consider looking for opportunities as marketing managers. These managers typically run teams and report directly to the vice president of marketing while working on brand strategy and management.

As marketing managers gain experience, their average salary also increases. According to PayScale, the average salary for marketing managers is currently around $67,000.

Marketing professionals looking to move into a management role should consider developing the following skills:

Brand management

Product management

Strategic marketing

Marketing communication

Leadership

Project management

Content Marketer

Professionals who enjoy the creative side of marketing should consider a position in content marketing. Most content marketers work on creative writing for marketing materials and websites or build out creative assets, such as videos and infographics.

Depending on level of experience, content marketers can average as much as $61,000 a year.

To succeed as a content marketer, you will need to have a wide range of skills. Below are a few skills that companies may be looking for:

Copywriting

Project management

Editing

Managing content management systems

Product management

Leadership

Social Media Coordinator

One of the most common entry-level positions in the marketing industry is a social media coordinator. These junior marketers play an essential role in establishing a company’s presence on social platforms like LinkedIn and Facebook. They will often answer customer questions, post content and manage social media calendars.

Even though it’s an entry-level position, most social media coordinators still make over $40,000. With more experience, the average salary can increase to $54,000.

If you’re interested in becoming a social media coordinator, you’ll want to focus on developing the following skills:

Copywriting

Marketing communication

Search engine marketing

Data analytics and tracking

SEO Specialist

An SEO specialist occupies a crucial role for companies looking to improve their website traffic. These marketing professionals are experts at identifying opportunities to improve rankings for keywords and implementing strategies to rank higher on search engines such as Google.

Due to their expertise in search engine optimization, SEO specialists can expect an average salary of around $48,000.

For aspiring SEO specialists, having a solid foundation in the following areas will help when it comes to securing a position with a company:

Google analytics

Digital marketing

Online marketing

Web design

Basic coding

Web content management

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the highest-paid marketing job?

While there are many well-paying careers in the marketing field, the highest-paid individuals often hold the title of chief marketing officer (CMO). A CMO can make around $174,000 a year on average.

Is marketing a good career for the future?

Marketing is a career with a lot of future growth. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, advertising, promotions and marketing managers should experience a career growth of at least 10% over the next decade.

Does sales or marketing pay more?

Comparing sales and marketing careers based on earning potential can be challenging. While sales jobs offer opportunities for commissions and bonuses, marketing careers often have higher base salaries. Some marketing positions offer bonuses, especially when working in eCommerce.

