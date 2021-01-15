How to Catch Tomorrow's Large-Cap Innovators Today

Unfortunately, investing is an endeavor that does lead to some regret on behalf of its participants. At the very least, there's plenty of “what if” thoughts going around. Invest or trade long enough and regret and what ifs just become part of the game.

The FAANG quintet of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) are fertile territory for what ifs. As in, “What if I had bought Amazon 20 years ago or Netflix right after its initial public offering (IPO)?

So indomitable have the rises of the FAANG group been that now those five stocks combine for nearly a third of the weight of the storied, widely followed Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX).

One of the primary reasons the Nasdaq-100 has long outperformed the S&P 500 is overweight allocations to growth companies or innovators. The index's components have an average market capitalization of $777.23 billion (as of Dec. 31), confirming investors will bid higher companies that are plausibly labeled “disruptors” or “innovators.”

Hence, there's an obvious allure in finding companies to could eventually join NDX, but stock picking to that effect is difficult. The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 (QQQN) eases that burden.

QQQN: Prevent Regret Before It Arrives

QQQN's objective is simple. The exchange traded fund tracks the Nasdaq Q-50 Index, which is a basket of the 50 companies with the largest market values that do not currently reside in NDX.

Consider the ETF and its underlying benchmark to be proving grounds for entry into NDX. In other words, an ideal way for investors to access the next storied NDX members before those companies enter that index.

QQQN “offers an opportunity to invest in the next generation of disruptive companies—those with proven business models but, presumably, at an earlier stage with still long runways of potential growth. In other words, imagine owning some of the companies destined for Nasdaq-100 Index in their formative years,” according to VictoryShares.

QQQN debuted last September and already has nearly $124 million in assets under management, easily making it one of the most successful of the roughly 300 ETFs that launched in 2020. Age isn't important with ETFs, though it's often made out to be by so called experts arguing an ETF needs “seasoning” before it's worthy of investors' capital. Investors would do well to eschew that advice, particularly in the case of QQQN.

“In fact, many newly minted ETFs offer deep liquidity, much of it unseen on a typical trading screen,” according to VictoryShares research. “Average daily volume (i.e. the number of shares traded on an exchange) is not the ultimate representation of an ETF’s liquidity. Rather, it’s an incomplete figure, and sizable ETF trading activity may actually be taking place off exchanges altogether.”

Know What You Own

QQQN is classified as a large blend fund, but many of its large-cap constituents dwell on the lower end of that cap spectrum as highlighted by a weighted average market value of $23.72 billion, far below the average market cap of NDX member firms.

QQQN's top 10 holdings – some of which could easily enter NDX later this year – include Roku (ROKU), Zscaler (ZS), Etsy (ETSY) and ViacomCBS (VIAC).

Like Nasdaq-100 tracking funds, QQQN is tech-heavy with a weight of 47.58 percent to that sector. Confirming the ETF's growth purview, communication services and consumer discretionary stocks combine for over 26 percent of the fund's weight.

