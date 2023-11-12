News & Insights

Personal Finance

How To Buy Your Entire Thanksgiving Dinner at Aldi for Less Than $40

November 12, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Jaime Catmull for GOBankingRates ->

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the financial strain of preparing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner can be a source of concern for many families. The costs of ingredients and dishes can add up quickly, but with some savvy shopping, you can create a delicious and festive meal without breaking the bank.

Find Out: 8 Ways You’re Wasting Money at the Grocery Store
Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

I visited Aldi to uncover the best Thanksgiving deals this holiday season that will allow you to feed your family of four for under $40.

Appetizer

To kick off your Thanksgiving feast, consider starting with an appetizer that’s both delicious and budget-friendly.

Stores With Layaway in 2023: Extending Your Purchasing Power

Priano Mini Italian Meat and Cheese Tray – $2.99 (2.5 oz.)

Aldi offers the Priano Mini Italian Meat and Cheese Tray, which costs just $2.99 for 2.5 ounces. This elegant choice is sure to whet your family’s appetite.

Entrée

Create a full Thanksgiving spread with these affordable options.

Butterball Turkey – $13.97 (11 lbs.)

When it comes to the star of the Thanksgiving table, Aldi’s Butterball Turkey offers an incredible value at just $1.27 per pound. For an 11-pound turkey, you’ll spend only $13.97, ensuring a flavorful and hearty centerpiece for your dinner.

Loven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls – $2.75

For a delightful addition to your meal, the Loven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls priced at $2.75 will satisfy everyone’s taste buds with their irresistible sweetness.

Freshire Farms Green Beans – $1.79 (16 oz.)

To add some greens to your Thanksgiving spread, Freshire Farms Green Beans, at $1.79 for a 16-ounce pack, make for a delicious and affordable side dish.

Chef’s Cupboard Cream of Mushroom Soup – $0.49 (10.5 oz.)

Chef’s Cupboard Cream of Mushroom Soup, available at just $0.49 for a 10.5-ounce can, is a staple ingredient to create the traditional Thanksgiving green bean casserole.

Chef’s Cupboard French Fried Onions – $1.79 (6 oz.)

Create that classic green bean casserole with Chef’s Cupboard French Fried Onions, priced at $1.79 for a 6-ounce container.

Chef’s Cupboard Turkey Stuffing Mix – $0.75 (6 oz.)

A Thanksgiving feast wouldn’t be complete without stuffing. Aldi offers Chef’s Cupboard Turkey Stuffing Mix at a wallet-friendly $0.75 for a 6-ounce package.

Chef’s Cupboard Mashed Potatoes – $0.95 (4 oz.)

For creamy and fluffy mashed potatoes, Chef’s Cupboard Mashed Potatoes are available for just $0.95 for a 4-ounce serving.

Season’s Choice Sweet Potato Casserole With Praline Topping – $3.79 (22 oz.)

A sweet potato casserole with praline topping from Season’s Choice is a delectable side dish option, and it’s only $3.79 for a 22-ounce portion.

Sweet Harvest Whole Cranberry Sauce – $1.59 (14 oz.)

For that essential cranberry sauce, Sweet Harvest Whole Cranberry Sauce is available at a reasonable $1.59 for a 14-ounce jar.

Stone Mill Turkey Gravy – $0.29

Complement your turkey with Stone Mill Turkey Gravy, a budget-friendly choice at just $0.29.

Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter – $2.79

Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter, priced at $2.79, will add a rich and creamy touch to your Thanksgiving dinner.

Peeled Baby Carrots – $1.19 (16 oz.)

Incorporate a healthy and colorful side with Aldi’s Peeled Baby Carrots, available for $1.19 for a 16-ounce package.

Dessert

Round off your Thanksgiving meal with a sweet treat.

Bake Shop Pumpkin Pie – $4.69

The Bake Shop Pumpkin Pie, priced at $4.69, is a scrumptious dessert option.

Friendly Farms Fit & Active Lite Whipped Topping – $0.99 (8 oz.)

Top your pumpkin pie with some light and airy whipped cream. Friendly Farms Fit & Active Lite Whipped Topping is a perfect accompaniment, and it’s only $0.99 for an 8-ounce container.

Total Estimated Cost: Approximately $39.75

With these budget-friendly selections from Aldi, you can create a hearty and satisfying Thanksgiving feast for your family of four for just under $40. Enjoy the holiday season without the added stress of overspending, and make this Thanksgiving a memorable and cost-effective one.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Buy Your Entire Thanksgiving Dinner at Aldi for Less Than $40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.