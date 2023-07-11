How To Buy Treasury Bonds

With the return of high rates we haven’t seen since before the great recession, it’s no surprise that more people are investing in U.S. Treasury securities. In fact, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association reported that $8.0 trillion of U.S. Treasury securities were issued as of May 2023, up 12.3% from the previous year.

Treasury bonds are one of the most popular securities, offering a low-risk investment option with terms of 20 or 30 years. Although they provide a higher yield than some other options, they may not be the best choice for all investors. Before investing your money, here’s what you need to know about Treasury bonds and how to buy them.

Treasury Bonds vs. Treasury Bills vs. Treasury Notes

There are three main types of Treasury securities:

Treasury Bonds: Treasury bonds are long-term investments with terms of 20 or 30 years. They pay a fixed rate of interest every six months until they mature, and the rate doesn’t vary over the life of the bond.

Treasury Bills: Investors with shorter time horizons may be interested in Treasury bills over Treasury bonds. These bills—often referred to as T-Bills—mature in four, eight, 13, 17, 26 or 52 weeks. Bills are sold at a discount or at par, meaning their face value. Once the bill matures, you are paid the entire face value.

Treasury Notes: Treasury Notes are the happy medium for those with shorter time horizons than they'd get with Treasury bonds, but who still want to invest for longer than the maturities on T-Bills allow. Treasury notes have maturities of two to 10 years, and they pay a fixed rate of interest every six months until maturity.

Advantages of Treasury Bonds

There are some distinct advantages to investing in Treasury bonds.

Money Is Safe

When you invest in traditional corporate or municipal bonds, the issuer agrees to pay the investor interest. Bonds that have higher credit risks tend to pay higher rates, but you risk the issuer defaulting on the interest payments or the face value of the bond.

With Treasury bonds, the bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The government has never failed to meet its obligations before, so there’s less risk of the issuer defaulting on the payments or not honoring the bond. While there are no guarantees, your money is likely safer in a Treasury Bond than almost anywhere else.

High Yield

People looking for low-risk ways to grow their money often turn to savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs). According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.42%, and CDs with 12-month terms average 1.6% as of June 27, 2023.

By contrast, the rates on Treasury bonds are as high as 3.875%, so investing in Treasury bonds could help your money grow faster.

Exempt From State and Local Taxes

With Treasury bonds, you have to pay federal taxes each year on the interest that you earn. But the interest is exempt from state or local taxes. Keep in mind that this advantage could be a disadvantage depending on your income level and if you’re in an area with high state or local tax rates.

Interest from Treasury bonds is taxed at your ordinary federal income tax level which could be as high as 35%. Compare that to other investment options that are taxed when you sell them at the capital gains tax rate, which tops out at 20% for investments held for at least one year. If your primary goal with investing is to save on taxes, take a look at your federal, state and local tax rates to make sure you’ll save by going with Treasury bonds.

Risks of Treasury Bonds

Although Treasury bonds can be a safe investment option, there are some downsides to consider:

Interest Rate Risk

Interest rate risk is a common issue for all bonds, especially for bonds with fixed rates like Treasury bonds. Bonds typically have an inverse relationship with interest rates; when rates increase, the value of fixed-rate bonds fall, and vice-versa.

For example, if you have a bond at 3% and interest rates rise to 4% or higher, your bond will have less value if you try to sell it on the secondary market. If you need to sell a bond before its maturity date, you could lose money.

Inflation Erodes Value

Rising inflation is another risk factor to consider. Higher rates of inflation can erode the value of the interest the bond earns and lower your overall return. While your money is “safe” you’re actively losing money to inflation.

Opportunity Cost

Treasury bonds can be a good option for investors looking for a low-risk way to grow their money at a modest rate. But for long-term investors, there may be better options.

According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the stock market has historically produced annual returns of about 10% (approximately 6% to 7% when accounting for inflation). Putting your money in the market by investing in index funds may help you earn higher returns over time.

How To Buy Treasury Bonds

There are two main ways to buy Treasury bonds: directly from the U.S. government and through a broker.

Buying Treasury Bonds From the Government

You can purchase Treasury bonds from the government by visiting TreasuryDirect.gov. The minimum amount of money you need to purchase a bond is $100, and you’ll have to have your Social Security number or taxpayer identification number handy.

Visit the site and create a TreasuryDirect account. The site will ask you for your personal information, banking details and will prompt you to create a username and password. The site is a bit dated in appearance and function, which can make people uncomfortable, but rest assured it is legitimate. When sharing sensitive information with a government entity, always ensure that you are visiting a website that ends in “.gov”

Once you’ve created an account, you can purchase Treasury bonds through the site and specify the amount you want to invest—with Treasury bonds, you can buy bonds in increments of $100.

Buying Treasury Bonds From a Broker

Many exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds invest in government bonds, including Treasury bonds. By investing in these funds through a broker, you can get exposure to a range of securities with a single investment.

To buy bond funds, you’ll need a brokerage account, and you have to make an initial deposit to fund your account. Once the account is created, you can enter the trading platform and enter the name of the fund you want to invest in and the number of shares you want to buy.

Next Steps

Treasury bonds can be a smart addition to your overall portfolio, providing stability and a fixed rate of interest over 20 or 30 years. But if you’re investing for long-term goals, such as your retirement, Treasury bonds are likely best as a complement to your other investments rather than acting as the focal point. If you ‘re unsure about how to invest your money or what role bonds and stocks should play in your portfolio, meet with a financial advisor to develop a personalized investment plan.

