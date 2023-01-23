How to Buy More Fruits and Veggies in 2023 Without Going Broke

Is improving your diet one of your New Year's resolutions for 2023? If so, you're no doubt in good company.

There's just one problem. Swapping chips and cookies for fruits and vegetables at the supermarket could mean racking up much higher credit card bills. And at a time when inflation is still high and living costs are up across the board, that's an expense that might prove burdensome.

The good news, though, is that it's possible to load up on fruits and vegetables without spending a fortune. Here's how to maintain a plant-heavy diet that won't strain your budget.

1. Buy produce in bulk

If you're really committed to eating more fruits and vegetables in 2023, then loading up on those items in bulk may be a fairly low-risk prospect -- especially if you're cooking not just for yourself, but for your family as well. And so in that case, joining a warehouse club like Costco could be your ticket to scoring fruits and vegetables on the relative cheap.

Right now, a basic Costco membership costs $60 a year. But you might save $10 or more per week on produce by purchasing it at Costco. This means that in six weeks, your membership fee could pay for itself, leaving you with a world of savings.

2. Buy produce locally

If you live in the middle of a large, bustling city, you may not have access to many local farms that grow produce. But if you live in suburbia, or in a rural area, then there may be plenty of local farms that will gladly sell produce to you directly. Buying produce locally could not only save you money, but help ensure that the items you're getting are as fresh as possible.

3. Grow your own produce

If you live in a small apartment and your outdoor space consists of a tiny balcony, then growing your own produce probably isn't a feasible option to pursue. But if you have a backyard, you can set up your own garden and try growing some of your own vegetables and fruits. You may find that this not only saves you money, but also gives you a fun, low-cost hobby to enjoy.

Better yet, look at teaming up with local friends and swapping home-grown produce as it comes in. If you wind up with an abundance of tomatoes, for example, you may be able to trade those extras for some of your neighbor's peppers.

The start of a new year is a great time to assess your habits and figure out if changes are worth making. And if you can freely admit that you can count the number of times you ate fruits and vegetables on 10 fingers or less in 2022, then it may be time to alter your diet.

But you certainly don't have to go broke in the course of eating more fruits and vegetables. Instead, you just need to find the right sources -- or, in some cases, take matters into your own hands.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.