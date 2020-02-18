How to Buy “Dividend Splits” for 266%+ Gains

By Brett Owens

Today IaEURtmm going to show you how to grab two growing income streamsaEUR"in just one buy. Plus, weaEURtmre going to bank double-digit price profits to boot.

The strategy? Simple: weaEURtmre buying dividend-paying stocks poised to spin off one of their businesses into a brand new dividend-paying stock. The result? Two or more quarterly dividends where there used to be just one.

Two other things you should know: our aEURoenewaEUR dividend(s) will likely grow even faster than our original payout! And we wonaEURtmt have to do anything to get this extra cash.

The Profit Power of aEURoeDividend SplitsaEURA

The dividend-growth wave this aEURoedividend splitaEUR can unleash is massive. To see what I mean, consider pharma monolith Pfizer (PFE).A

Sure, it looks like a decent dividend grower, having hiked its payout 138% since the end of the financial crisis. But that was 11 years ago! Really, all Pfizer has done is add 2 cents a share to its quarterly payout every year.

PfizeraEURtms Tranquilized Dividend



ThataEURtms not enough to get it on the radar of my Hidden Yields dividend-growth advisory, where we focus on dividends that not only grow but accelerate. ThataEURtms critical, because it drives up the yield on our original buy in short order. A fast-rising dividend is also the No. 1 driver of share prices because it grabs the attention (and investment dollars) of the income-starved masses.

This is where the spinoff comes in, because Pfizer did something in 2013 that handed its investors a second, and accelerating, income stream: it spun off its animal-health subsidiary, Zoetis (ZTS).

The company did so by letting its shareholders swap their Pfizer shares for new Zoetis stock at a 7% discountaEUR"a pretty sweet deal.

Zoetis went on to nearly triple its dividend in just seven years. That, in turn, drove its share price up. As you can see below, its stock jumped right along with ZoetisaEURtms soaring dividendaEUR"point for point, driving the shares to a 341% rise.

Zoetis Rides Its Dividend Higher



Studies have shown that new spinoffs tend to beat other companies in their sector over time, and thataEURtms been the case with Zoetis (ZTS), which has topped the iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) since going out on its own:

Spinoff Beats the Healthcare Index



ItaEURtms not alone; weaEURtmve also seen fellow pharma play AbbVie (ABV) go on to outrun IHE since its spinoff from parent Abbott Labs (ABT) in 2012:

AbbVie Soars 266%, Crushes the Index aEUR

