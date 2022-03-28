The Walt Disney Company is a worldwide entertainment giant that owns theme parks, movie studios, television networks, streaming platforms and more. If you want to buy a piece of the magic kingdom, here’s what you need to know.

How to Buy Disney (DIS) Stock

1. Decide Between a Brokerage or a Direct Stock Purchase Plan

There are a few ways to buy shares of Disney stock:

Online brokerage. A brokerage account allows you to buy and sell stocks, like Disney. As your intermediary to the stock market, a broker processes trades for you. If you don’t have a brokerage account yet, look for a broker with low investment minimums and trading fees by using our list of the best online brokers.

A brokerage account allows you to buy and sell stocks, like Disney. As your intermediary to the stock market, a broker processes trades for you. If you don’t have a brokerage account yet, look for a broker with low investment minimums and trading fees by using our list of the best online brokers. Direct stock purchase plan. Disney and many other public companies allow you to purchase shares through a direct stock purchase plan. With this approach, you fill out an enrollment form and purchase Disney stock directly from the company. You must make an initial investment to open an account—the minimum is $200—or authorize monthly deductions of $50 for at least four consecutive months. Once you become a shareholder, you can buy and sell shares through Disney’s investor center.

A brokerage account makes the most sense for most investors because it gives you more flexibility. You can buy and sell shares of multiple companies, not just Disney, and you have greater control over pricing and orders.

Previously, many people opted for Disney’s direct stock purchase plan so they could get a stock certificate for $50. The certificate featured Disney characters, and it allowed people to have something tangible when gifting Disney shares. Unfortunately the stock certificate program was suspended in October 2021.

2. Assess Your Financial Goals

If you opt for a broker, you can choose among a few account options, including tax-advantaged retirement accounts or taxable brokerage accounts. The best pick for you depends on your long-term plans.

If you’d like to save for retirement, open an individual retirement account (IRA). This type of account provides you with tax advantages, but typically comes with one big limitation: Withdraw money before you are at least 59 ½, and you’ll owe a 10% penalty fee, plus income taxes.

Taxable brokerage accounts are generally better for shorter-term investment goals, or if you’ve maxed out your tax-deductible IRA contributions. While they lack the tax bonuses of IRAs, you can withdraw funds at any time, for any reason, giving you additional flexibility.

3. Determine How Much Money to Invest in Disney

How, and in which account, to buy Disney is less important than whether you should invest in the stock at all.

The Burbank, Calif.-based entertainment Giant has a fan in Dr. Robert Johnson, a chartered financial analyst and chief executive of Economic Index Associates. “Disney is a very solid choice as a foundation or core holding to a portfolio,” said Johnson.

Disney is a blue chip stock with decades of solid financial performance, making a very reliable investment. Nevertheless, it’s important to understand potential downsides..

“I think the biggest risk for Disney is the fact that much of the future growth of the firm is likely to come from its streaming services, and that market is likely to become even more competitive over time,” said Johnson.

Here are some other factors worth considering:

Disney’s financials. Make sure you are comfortable with Disney’s performance and company goals. It’s a good idea to review its annual reports and quarterly filings to understand the company’s mission, outlook, competitors and potential risks. You can view Disney’s reports on its investor relations page.

Make sure you are comfortable with Disney’s performance and company goals. It’s a good idea to review its annual reports and quarterly filings to understand the company’s mission, outlook, competitors and potential risks. You can view Disney’s reports on its investor relations page. The rest of your portfolio. While Disney is a well-known company with a proven track record, all investments pose some level of risk. Make sure your finances are in good shape before investing, and diversify your investments across multiple companies in your portfolio.

4. Place Your Order for Disney Stock

To buy and sell shares of Disney, log on to your online brokerage account, enter Disney’s ticker symbol—DIS—and the number of shares or the amount of money you want to invest. Most platforms let you choose the type of order you want to make. Market orders complete transactions right away at the existing price, while limit orders only go through once the stock reaches a price that you specify.

Disney is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the largest stock exchange in the world. Stocks on the NYSE can be traded Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. ET. Pre-market and after-market trading is possible on many brokerage platforms.

5. Learn How to Sell Disney Stock

To sell Disney stock, log on to your online brokerage account, type in Disney’s ticker symbol and enter the number of shares you’d like to sell. You can use market or limit orders when selling stocks, so you have the option of designating a specific price to sell your shares.

Whether you intend to tap into your Disney stock in retirement or want to sell your shares earlier, it’s important to proceed with caution. Selling stock at a profit can incur capital gains taxes, so it’s a good idea to meet with a tax professional to talk about what your tax obligation would be and how to minimize your tax bill. Meanwhile, selling at a loss, while painful, has tax benefits.

How to Invest in Disney With Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

As we saw with many stocks during the pandemic, circumstances outside of Disney’s control can wreck its business and cause its stock price to plummet. Investing in single stocks—even well-known, blue chip companies like Disney—can be risky.

To lower your risk, many investment professionals recommend diversifying your portfolio by either investing in multiple companies on your own or buying shares of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“Investing in a broadly diversified basket of securities is a prudent strategy,” said Johnson. Mutual funds and ETFs are made up of hundreds or even thousands of stocks, so you get a ready-made portfolio with a single purchase. Many funds include Disney as one of their holdings..

For example, Disney makes up 0.74% of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). If you want a higher level of exposure to Disney, and the communications sector in general, consider a more targeted fund like Vanguard Communication Services (VOX). Disney comprises almost 7% of the fund’s holdings.

