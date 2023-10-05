How To Build Wealth as a Couple — Even When You Have Different Money Habits

When you partner up with someone, even if you aren’t married, you’re committing to shared goals and a future together. However, research shows that couples are notoriously bad at talking about finances or planning their financial futures.

According to Edelman Financial Engines’ “Everyday Wealth in America” 2022 Report,” only 37% of couples get into the granular details of their financial goals, and just 38% talk about their regular everyday finances. So obviously it will be difficult to get rich together if you aren’t talking about it, but then how do you build wealth together as a couple if you have different money habits?Financial_experts_ suggest the following strategies.

Maintain Open Communication

The foundation of any successful financial partnership is open communication, according to Sherman Standberry, a licensed CPA and managing partner at My CPA Coach. “Discuss your financial goals, fears and habits openly and honestly. Understand each other’s spending and saving tendencies to avoid misunderstandings and conflicts,” he said.

Set Shared Goals

Even if you have different approaches to money, you can still set shared goals and work toward them in your own ways. “Whether it’s buying a house, saving for a vacation, or building a retirement fund, setting shared financial goals can help align your efforts. It can also provide motivation to stick to your budget and savings plan,” Standberry said.

Budget Together

You may not have joint accounts, but you can create a joint budget that accounts for all income and expenses, Standberry explained. “Be sure to include discretionary spending for each partner to maintain a sense of financial autonomy. Review and adjust this budget regularly as your circumstances change.”

Balance Responsibility

If one partner is more financially savvy, it might be tempting to let them handle everything, Standberry said, but you don’t want things to feel unbalanced. “It’s important for both partners to be involved in financial decisions and understand their joint financial situation.”

Respect Different Money Habits

Differences don’t have to be divisive, Standberry insisted. “If one of you is a spender and the other a saver, it doesn’t mean you can’t build wealth together. Find a middle ground where you both feel comfortable. Maybe the saver agrees to a certain amount of discretionary spending, while the spender commits to saving a specific amount each month.”

Understand Each Other’s Psychology

Just as you have to get to know details about your partner so you can understand and connect with them emotionally, you also need to understand their relationship with money, according to Khwan Hathai, a certified financial planner and certified financial therapist at Epiphany Financial Therapy

“It’s critical for couples to fully grasp each other’s financial psychology to establish a joint strategy,” Hathai said. The nitty gritty of saving, investing, and budgeting “only become truly effective when both parties have a shared psychological commitment to their goals.”

“Creating a collective financial strategy isn’t merely about setting up spreadsheets and automating transfers. It’s also about recognizing and accommodating each partner’s emotional relationship with money. Are they a spender or a saver? Risk-averse or investment-curious? Understanding these intricacies can help devise a financial plan that not only meets their numbers on paper but also resonates with their emotions and values.”

Make Joint Contributions

To avoid frustration and resentments, it’s important to make sure that you are both actively contributing to your joint wealth-building goals, according to Gary Hemming, an experienced financial expert and an owner at ABC Finance.

“This could include setting up a joint savings account, investing in stocks or mutual funds, or even starting a business. Whatever you decide to do, it is important to make sure that both of you are involved and that you are both committed to achieving your goals.”

Try To See Through Your Partner’s Eyes

There are two metrics to pay close attention to when it comes to building wealth as a couple, according to Robert Persichitte, CPA/PFS, CFP, CFE with Delagify.com. “First, if you get new money, do you spend it or save it? Second, will you obsess over money or avoid looking at it if you get stressed?”

Persichitte said that couples must “realize that all of our money decisions are from the framework of these two biases (spend/save; obsess/avoid). There isn’t one right disposition; they are just different viewpoints.”

He recommended several approaches to help you cope with differences:

Try to approach things from your partner’s style.

To overcome spending bias, focus on priorities.

To overcome a saving bias, measure progress to one big goal and set your saving target from there. A savings target strategy is much easier to live with than “saving as much as possible.”

To overcome avoidance, don’t judge or condemn your partner; focus on solutions while moving forward.

Money represents your values and priorities. If you are not good at discussing priorities and values, money will be hard to discuss. It has the same emotional weight, but it’s boring and abstract. Before jumping right into money, work on talking about long-term goals and priorities before bringing any numbers into the conversation.

You might take one of these approaches, or all of them, and find that building wealth with your partner is easier than you feared.

