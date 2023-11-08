How To Build Up Your 401(k) Balance From Scratch

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the task of building up your 401(k) from scratch, but according to money experts, the most important component to doing so is to simply start.

“Retirement is most likely the most significant financial objective that any of us will ever have, and we don’t get a second chance to prepare for it,” said Jonathan Merry, finance expert at Moneyzine.

For that reason, it’s important to make good 401(k) decisions. While there are numerous ways to go about it, here are some ways to get you started.

Contribute to Your 401(k) as Early as You Can

Early in your career, a little extra effort can go a long way, said Merry. “Don’t put off saving until your prime earning years. You’ll have more time to save, more time to take advantage of 401(k) matching contributions, and more time to reap the benefits of compounding interest if you start early.”

Learn About Your Company’s Benefits Plan

One of the first things you should do, according to Carl Jenson, finance expert and founder of Compare Banks, is to become acquainted with your company’s 401(k) plan. “It’s the ship for your financial journey. Discover contribution limits, matching funds, investment possibilities and any company-specific requirements.”

He says the human resources department at your employer might be a helpful resource. “Begin by establishing automatic contributions. This is the monetary breeze that will carry your 401(k) ship ahead. Invest enough to fully benefit from any company match — it’s effectively free cash.” Jenson advises that as a novice, you should strive for a modest and relevant proportion of your earnings, even if it’s only 1% at first.

Raise Your Contributions Gradually

“Raise your investment steadily as your financial boat sails on,” Jenson explained. “Consider investing a portion of any raises or bonuses you earn in your 401(k).”

He says that in the long run, small changes can have a significant effect. “After you’ve started contributing, you’re ready to broaden your investments. A well-balanced investment is analogous to a strong ship that can withstand changing market conditions. Create a portfolio composed of equities, bonds and other commodities that correspond to your risk threshold and retirement timetable.”

Push Your Savings to the Limit

Often, investing money leads to earning more, Merry explained, and this holds true for your 401(k). He said to make sure to adjust your budget to prioritize retirement savings and strive to set aside at least 10% of your earnings. If you can, saving 15% or even more is even better.

Take Advantage of Your Employer’s Match

“If your company provides a matching offer for your 401(k) contributions, ensure you pitch in enough to fully benefit from this match,” Merry emphasized. “Let’s say, for example, your company pledges to match half of what you contribute, up to 5% of your annual income. So, if you have a yearly income of $50,000 and you deposit $2,500 into your retirement account, your company would add an additional $1,250.”

He says to think of it as bonus money. “It’s wise not to miss out on it.”

Live Within Your Means

To many people, this may seem obvious, said Merry, but for most, this is something they deliberately consider. “Someone who earns $50,000 per year and spends $40,000 is far better off in the long run than someone who earns $100,000 per year and spends $102,000.”

He added that it’s not uncommon to see people with high-paying jobs, shiny cars and extravagant lifestyles who are drowning in debt and fighting to make ends meet. “People who live modestly often have a higher level of wealth as a result of saving and investing over time.”

Merry suggests that as a general rule, you should strive to set aside 20% of your salary for the future. “Savings should be invested, which will lead to long-term wealth building.”

Always Have an Emergency Fund

“While the traditional advice I give is to set aside six months’ worth of living costs, considering inflation and other unforeseen factors today, it might be prudent to aim for about nine months of your net income,” Merry advised. “Starting one might seem daunting, so start with a smaller goal — perhaps save up for a month’s rent or mortgage, along with insurance deductibles.”

He noted that an emergency fund will be your financial cushion for worst-case scenarios so that you won’t fall towards a debt trap and struggle in the end.

