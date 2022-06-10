How to Build a Stock Portfolio for New Investors

Today, I am providing an update on my video series on how to build a growth stock portfolio from scratch. This series is focused on investing for beginners, but investors of all backgrounds will enjoy this content. The stock market can be challenging to navigate, but this diversified portfolio enables successful long-term growth investing.

Here are the growth stock portfolio allocations by category:

60% growth stocks, such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

20% ETFs as a core, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO)

10% dividend stocks, such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)

10% speculative stocks, such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI)

The video below provides an update on this stock portfolio, which was created in February 2022. I share the stocks I'm buying now, the stocks I am dollar-cost averaging into, and more. The entire portfolio and all positions are revealed, including four new stocks I've recently added, such as Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and Toast (NYSE: TOST). Please watch for more information, and don't forget to subscribe and click the bell to receive notifications, so you don't miss any future videos in the series.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of February 9, 2022. The video was published on February 9, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet (A shares), Apple, Blend Labs, Inc., Confluent, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., DLocal Limited, Datadog, Deere & Company, Invesco QQQ Trust, Marvell Technology Group, Matterport, Inc., Microsoft, Nvidia, Roblox Corporation, SentinelOne, Inc., Snap Inc., Snowflake Inc., SoFi Technologies, Inc., Tesla, The Trade Desk, Toast, Inc., UiPath Inc., Unity Software Inc., Upstart Holdings, Inc., Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, WisdomTree Trust-WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, and indie Semiconductor, Inc. and has the following options: long January 2023 $35 calls on SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, Confluent, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Datadog, Matterport, Inc., Microsoft, Nvidia, Roblox Corporation, Snowflake Inc., Tesla, The Trade Desk, UiPath Inc., Unity Software Inc., Upstart Holdings, Inc., and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Marvell Technology Group and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.