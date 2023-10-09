How To Budget Better With Credit Cards In 2023

Budgeting with a credit card may seem like a contradiction in terms. But using a credit card can actually be very beneficial to your financial plan.

Responsible credit card usage can build your credit and will likely save you money next time you purchase a car or refinance your house. That improved credit score may get you a better interest rate. If you use a card with rewards, you could save on each purchase. If you maximize your grace period, you can also give yourself a few more weeks of wiggle room in your budget.

But like any other budget, a budget with a credit card needs to be intentionally developed. Your financial situation and comfort in using credit cards will help guide the development of your plan.

Track Your Spending

Keep a Record of Everything

In creating or maintaining a budget, it’s important to track your spending. Variable costs like groceries, gas and eating out can be difficult to accurately estimate. Instead of guessing, keep a record of every expenditure for the month. You can collect your receipts, keep a written log or use a spending app. Don’t rely solely on your credit card statement since some purchases may be cash or electronic transfers.

If you share a budget with someone else, make sure you have a shared means of tracking. Even if you discuss purchases ahead of time, make sure you have it all recorded in one place.

Categorize Your Spending

Now divide those expenses into key categories. The number and specificity of the categories is up to you. Be careful not to make it too complicated.

Remember that a single trip to Target may cover multiple categories. In order to know precisely what you spent in each category, you need to divide out household items, clothing and groceries. If you create too many subcategories the tracking process may become tedious.

Create a Plan

Pay Yourself First

This concept pushes back against the idea of saving what’s left over. Paying yourself first means that you contribute a set amount to save for emergencies, college or retirement at the beginning of the pay period.

Emergency savings create an extra buffer when the unexpected happens. If a car or home repair occurred unexpectedly, having additional savings can help you cover all or a larger portion of that credit card statement.

Some banks make it easier for you to pay yourself first. SoFi, for example, lets you create “vaults” for various categories of expenses. You can then set a certain amount every payday to go straight to your vault.

Calculate Your Expenses

When creating a budget, begin with all your fixed expenses like your mortgage or rent, car payments, daycare costs and insurance, if you pay the same amount each month. Make sure you also account for any debt payments including student loans and credit cards that have a balance.

Based on your tracking, you’ll have a better picture of your spending for variable costs like groceries or utilities. You also need to list periodic costs like car registration, gifts, travel or school expenses. You can turn variable and periodic costs into a fixed cost by averaging your annual spending.

This strategy is especially important when utilizing a credit card. If you plan ahead for anticipated costs and save a small amount each month, you can avoid incurring unnecessary credit card debt.

Make a Plan for Debt

If you carry a balance and are trying to pay down debt to reduce interest, make a plan for any additional payments toward your principal.

Even a small amount can have a big financial impact. If you pay $10 over your monthly minimum payment on a credit card debt of $3,000 with a 13.99% APR, you could save almost $345 in interest. You can check out our credit card payoff calculator to compare various scenarios that can help you reach your goals.

Determine Your Monthly Income

If you are paid monthly, this calculation will be straightforward. For those paid biweekly, multiply your paycheck by 26 and divide that amount by 12 to determine your monthly income.

If you are paid on commission, work freelance or have other variable income, you need to determine your average monthly income. In general, it is best to underestimate variable income. If possible, avoid including bonuses or income that is not guaranteed.

Ideally, your monthly income should exceed your expenditures. If it does not and you are using credit cards to cover a budget shortfall, make sure you are only charging the essentials and limit additional card purchases where possible.

Pick a Budgeting Method

There are a number of budgeting methods, and you may need to try a few to discover one that works for you. You can also use an array of online budgeting apps like Mint, PocketGuard or Fudget. Honeydue is another budgeting app designed for couples.

You may also find that you prefer to use a simple spreadsheet or a paper budget. There are a variety of budget templates available online.

Make a Credit Card Plan

Establish Spending Limits

A portion of your bills will need to be paid in some form of cash. Evaluate your budget and determine which purchases will be charged. By calculating this total amount you can determine your credit card spending limit.

You may also create spending limits within this category for discretionary spending like eating out or shopping.

Keep a Running Total

Keep an eye on your credit card spending and be aware as you approach your sending limit. You may want to set notifications on your credit to receive text alerts that update you when you reach 50% and 75% of this limit.

If your budget is tight, consider deducting your purchases from your credit card limit as you go. Even if your record keeping is spectacular, log in periodically to review your credit card transactions. This not only serves as a means of double checking your transactions, but allows you to catch any fraudulent transaction early.

If your current monthly spending aligns with your estimated credit card spending, you will be prepared to cover your credit card bill next month. If you exceed your limit, you will have some additional time to get strategic about paying the entire bill next month or making an informed decision of what portion of the balance you can cover.

Simplify Your Billing Schedule

One challenge to monthly budgeting is juggling a variety of due dates throughout the month. If you have the option to select the date of your credit card billing cycle, you may want to choose a date that aligns with your pay period.

Even if you have the luxury to cover all of the current month’s expenses from the previous month’s income, streamlining your due dates can make sure you don’t miss an unexpected payment. But life is complicated and not all Americans have that level of flexibility.

If you are paid biweekly, consider splitting your large expenses into two payment groups. Consider other options like paying your rent or mortgage on the first of the month and your credit card bill and car payment midway through the month.

Use Rewards as a Bonus

In order to create some wiggle room in your budget, don’t consider your credit card rewards as income. Instead, save up your rewards to cover a portion of travel expenses or redeem cash-back rewards in a month when an emergency arises. If you don’t count on the rewards, they can provide a little more flexibility in your budget.

If you are utilizing multiple cards with different rewards, make sure any automatic payments go to the card that will earn the most points or cash back.

Be Strategic

Plan for Problem Categories

If you struggle to keep your credit card spending within your budget in key areas, try limiting yourself to cash purchases only for a month or two. Withdraw the amount you plan to spend in a particular category each month and limit your spending only to that cash amount. While you’ll miss out on the card rewards for a season, this practice may help form a new habit.

Loop Your Household in on the Plan

In addition to aligning your spending plan with your partner, you may want to share your goals with your children or others in your household. Make sure that what you are sharing with your children is age-appropriate. You may be surprised how good they are at holding you to your budget, if they understand your plans.

Credit card purchases can feel abstract even to adults. So help your kids understand that you’re saying no to a purchase today so that you can accomplish a bigger goal down the road.

Even if you’re single with housemates, sharing your plan can help you achieve success. You can look for new ways to reduce costs or to have fun for less.

Avoid Carrying a Balance

Whenever possible, avoid carrying a balance. The best way to budget on credit is to pay your statement in full each month to avoid paying interest. This also allows you to maximize your grace period. When large, unexpected costs arise, try to charge them at the beginning or your credit card cycle. This will allow you to extend the due date for the entire 30 day cycle and at least another 21 days between the closing date for your statement and the due date.

Handle Debt With Care

Credit cards are an easy option for short-term loans. Interest rates on cards are significantly lower than payday loans and provide convenient support in times of crisis. However, the convenience can also make it easy to overspend in your day to day.

Whenever you have to spend above and beyond your budget, it is possible that those purchases could increase your debt. Consider if the purchase is essential or if it can be delayed. If you have more than one credit card, make sure you put these purchases on the card with the lowest interest rate.

If you transfer a balance to a credit card to reduce or avoid interest, make sure you understand the terms on the card. You will likely be charged a transfer fee to shift your debt, even with a new card introductory APR. And if the balance isn’t paid off within the introductory period your highest interest on the remaining balance is likely to increase. Also make sure the payments on a balance transfer are manageable. If you fall more than 60 days behind on payments you will likely lose your introductory APR and may even trigger a penalty interest rate.

Keep in mind that if you do transfer a balance you will likely forfeit your grace period and will need to pay interest on new purchases charged to the new card.

Bottom Line

All budgets are a work in progress. Any time your expenses or income change, you’ll want to reevaluate your spending. Budgeting with a credit card is no different. Pay attention to what’s working and what isn’t working. And be prepared to adjust your behavior as your spending ebbs and flows.

