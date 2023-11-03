How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Transportation Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Ardmore Shipping?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Ardmore Shipping (ASC) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.45 a share four days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 7, 2023.

Ardmore Shipping's Earnings ESP sits at +4.65%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.45 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43. ASC is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ASC is one of just a large database of Transportation stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is FedEx (FDX).

FedEx, which is readying to report earnings on December 19, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $4.19 a share, and FDX is 46 days out from its next earnings report.

For FedEx, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07 is +2.9%.

ASC and FDX's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

