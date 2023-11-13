How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider TJX?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. TJX (TJX) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1 a share two days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 15, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.97 Zacks Consensus Estimate, TJX has an Earnings ESP of +2.6%. Investors should also know that TJX is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TJX is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Starbucks (SBUX) as well.

Starbucks, which is readying to report earnings on February 1, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.96 a share, and SBUX is 80 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Starbucks is $0.95, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.01%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, TJX and SBUX could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

