How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Dick's Sporting Goods?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.32 a share 12 days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 23, 2023.

DKS has an Earnings ESP figure of +4.43%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $3.32 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18. Dick's Sporting Goods is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DKS is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Alibaba (BABA) as well.

Slated to report earnings on May 18, 2023, Alibaba holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.35 a share seven days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alibaba is $1.30, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +4.25%.

DKS and BABA's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

