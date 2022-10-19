How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Equinor?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Equinor (EQNR) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.22 a share, just seven days from its upcoming earnings release on October 26, 2022.

EQNR has an Earnings ESP figure of +25.07%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.22 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78. Equinor is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

EQNR is just one of a large group of Oils and Energy stocks with a positive ESP figure. Helmerich & Payne (HP) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Helmerich & Payne, which is readying to report earnings on November 16, 2022, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.46 a share, and HP is 28 days out from its next earnings report.

Helmerich & Payne's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +10.12% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.

EQNR and HP's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

