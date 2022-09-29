How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Range Resources?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Range Resources (RRC) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.45 a share, just 26 days from its upcoming earnings release on October 25, 2022.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.45 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.36 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Range Resources has an Earnings ESP of +6.18%. Investors should also know that RRC is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RRC is just one of a large group of Oils and Energy stocks with a positive ESP figure. Cheniere Energy (LNG) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on November 3, 2022, Cheniere Energy holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $5.21 a share 35 days from its next quarterly update.

For Cheniere Energy, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78 is +9.06%.

RRC and LNG's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

