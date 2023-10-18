How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Plains All American Pipeline?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) earns a #2 (Buy) 16 days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 3, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.36 a share.

PAA has an Earnings ESP figure of +54.84%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.36 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PAA is one of just a large database of Oils and Energy stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Civitas Resources (CIVI).

Slated to report earnings on October 30, 2023, Civitas Resources holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.73 a share 12 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Civitas Resources is $2.35, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +16.37%.

PAA and CIVI's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

