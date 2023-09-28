How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Valero Energy?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Valero Energy (VLO) earns a #3 (Hold) 28 days from its next quarterly earnings release on October 26, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $8.10 a share.

Valero Energy's Earnings ESP sits at +6.15%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $8.10 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.63. VLO is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

VLO is just one of a large group of Oils and Energy stocks with a positive ESP figure. ConocoPhillips (COP) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on November 2, 2023, ConocoPhillips holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.37 a share 35 days from its next quarterly update.

ConocoPhillips' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +10.14% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15.

VLO and COP's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

