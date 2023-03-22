How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Schlumberger?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Schlumberger (SLB) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.62 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on April 21, 2023.

SLB has an Earnings ESP figure of +3.12%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.62 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60. Schlumberger is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

SLB is part of a big group of Oils and Energy stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) as well.

Slated to report earnings on April 19, 2023, Liberty Oilfield Services holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.89 a share 28 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services is $0.82, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +9.13%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, SLB and LBRT could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

