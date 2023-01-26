How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Chevron?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Chevron (CVX) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $4.17 a share, just one day from its upcoming earnings release on January 27, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $4.17 Most Accurate Estimate and the $4.16 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Chevron has an Earnings ESP of +0.18%. Investors should also know that CVX is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CVX is one of just a large database of Oils and Energy stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Helmerich & Payne (HP).

Slated to report earnings on January 30, 2023, Helmerich & Payne holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.89 a share four days from its next quarterly update.

Helmerich & Payne's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +8.68% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.

CVX and HP's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Zacks Investment Research

