How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Phillips 66?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Phillips 66 (PSX) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $4.48 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on January 27, 2023.

Phillips 66's Earnings ESP sits at +0.58%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $4.48 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45. PSX is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PSX is part of a big group of Oils and Energy stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) as well.

Williams Companies, Inc. The, which is readying to report earnings on February 20, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.47 a share, and WMB is 54 days out from its next earnings report.

For Williams Companies, Inc. The, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 is +0.43%.

PSX and WMB's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Zacks Investment Research

