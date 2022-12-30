How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider UnitedHealth Group?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) earns a #3 (Hold) 14 days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 13, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $5.19 a share.

UNH has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.28%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $5.19 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.17. UnitedHealth Group is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

UNH is part of a big group of Medical stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Pfizer (PFE) as well.

Pfizer is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 14, 2023. PFE's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.12 a share 46 days from its next earnings release.

Pfizer's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +3.06% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, UNH and PFE could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

