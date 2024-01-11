How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Centene?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Centene (CNC) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.44 a share 26 days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 6, 2024.

Centene's Earnings ESP sits at +2.47%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.44 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42. CNC is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CNC is part of a big group of Medical stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Align Technology (ALGN) as well.

Slated to report earnings on January 31, 2024, Align Technology holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.20 a share 20 days from its next quarterly update.

Align Technology's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.3% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, CNC and ALGN could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

Zacks Investment Research

