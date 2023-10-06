How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Penumbra?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Penumbra (PEN) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.48 a share, just 27 days from its upcoming earnings release on November 2, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.48 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.46 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Penumbra has an Earnings ESP of +5.14%. Investors should also know that PEN is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PEN is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. Centene (CNC) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Centene, which is readying to report earnings on October 24, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.76 a share, and CNC is 18 days out from its next earnings report.

For Centene, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 is +19.55%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, PEN and CNC could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

