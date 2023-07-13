How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Regeneron?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Regeneron (REGN) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $10.54 a share, just 21 days from its upcoming earnings release on August 3, 2023.

Regeneron's Earnings ESP sits at +6.94%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $10.54 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.86. REGN is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

REGN is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is HealthEquity (HQY).

Slated to report earnings on September 5, 2023, HealthEquity holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.46 a share 54 days from its next quarterly update.

For HealthEquity, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 is +0.98%.

REGN and HQY's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

