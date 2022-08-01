How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Abiomed?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Abiomed (ABMD) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.11 a share, just three days from its upcoming earnings release on August 4, 2022.

Abiomed's Earnings ESP sits at +2.3%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.11 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. ABMD is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ABMD is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Teladoc (TDOC).

Teladoc, which is readying to report earnings on October 26, 2022, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently -$0.36 a share, and TDOC is 86 days out from its next earnings report.

For Teladoc, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.44 is +16.96%.

ABMD and TDOC's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

