How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Syndax Pharmaceuticals?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.61 a share, just four days from its upcoming earnings release on February 28, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the -$0.61 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$0.64 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of +4.39%. Investors should also know that SNDX is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

SNDX is part of a big group of Medical stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) as well.

AMN Healthcare Services, which is readying to report earnings on May 4, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.36 a share, and AMN is 69 days out from its next earnings report.

For AMN Healthcare Services, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 is +3.69%.

SNDX and AMN's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

