How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Industrial Products Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Deere?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Deere (DE) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $9.98 a share, just 15 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 19, 2023.

Deere's Earnings ESP sits at +17.29%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $9.98 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.51. DE is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DE is just one of a large group of Industrial Products stocks with a positive ESP figure. Eaton (ETN) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on August 1, 2023, Eaton holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.08 a share 89 days from its next quarterly update.

For Eaton, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 is +1.39%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, DE and ETN could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

