How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider BlackRock?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. BlackRock (BLK) earns a #3 (Hold) three days from its next quarterly earnings release on April 12, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $9.34 a share.

BLK has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.62%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $9.34 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.28. BlackRock is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BLK is just one of a large group of Finance stocks with a positive ESP figure. Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Golub Capital BDC is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on May 6, 2024. GBDC's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.52 a share 27 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Golub Capital BDC is $0.52, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.97%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, BLK and GBDC could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Zacks Investment Research

